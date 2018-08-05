Alexander Zverev v Alex de Minaur in Citi Open final live on Sky Sports

Alexander Zverev is building form ahead of the US Open at Flushing Meadows

World No 3 Alexander Zverev faces Alex de Minaur in the Citi Open final in Washington, live on Sky Sports Arena from 8pm.

Zverev, the defending champion, having defeated Kevin Anderson for the last year's title, is looking to add to his two Tour trophies in May at the Masters 1000 Madrid Open and the Bavarian Championships respectively.

The 19-year-old De Minaur, meanwhile, is chasing his maiden Tour victory after avoiding a quarter-final clash with returning British favourite Andy Murray, who retired before their meeting with fatigue.

Live ATP Tennis Live on

Germany's Zverev cruised into the final with a 6-2 6-4 win over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in a match that lasted just 87 minutes.

He dropped only one point on his first serve and took advantage of the 10th-seeded Greek's poor serving in the first set.

0:56 Mischa Zverev managed to get the better of his brother Alexander Zverev in this epic rally in Washington during their last-16 clash Mischa Zverev managed to get the better of his brother Alexander Zverev in this epic rally in Washington during their last-16 clash

Zverev joined Murray in his criticism of the tournament's organisers with another late-night finish in Washington.

"You play the whole week during the night and then all of a sudden on semi-finals day let's play at 2 o'clock," he said. "I'm not so sure of that idea.

"The semi-finals you want to play with the same conditions, with the same rhythm you had and all of a sudden you've got to go out there with the hottest weather all week.

"We've been going to sleep at 3:30-4am and now all of a sudden we have to wake up at 10 o'clock and get ready to play."

De Minaur, currently ranked No 72, prevailed in a three-set thriller against Russia's Andrey Rublev to reach the final, making especially good use of his backhand down the line in the second half of the match.

He is projected to crack the world top 50 for the first time with the win. If he beats Zverev, he will soar to No 33. If not, he will still make a 27-spot rise to No 45.

We have the US hardcourts covered from all angles via our website at skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

Never miss the big kick-off or have to deal with interrupted games or low-quality streams with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass this summer. You'll get exclusive coverage of the Ryder Cup, ATP Tour and loads more, starting from just £7.99. No contract.