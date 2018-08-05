Alexander Zverev defeats Alex de Minaur to win Citi Open

Alexander Zverev registered his third ATP Tour title of the season

Alexander Zverev won his second-successive Citi Open crown with a 6-2 6-4 win over Alex de Minaur.

The German world No 3 got off to a flyer in the first set, winning the first three games while breaking his opponent twice, as he registered his third ATP Tour title of the season.

The 19-year-old Australian De Minaur was chasing his maiden Tour victory but fell short at the final hurdle after avoiding a quarter-final clash with returning British favourite Andy Murray, who retired before their meeting with fatigue.

It was the second meeting between the pair with the first coming in February this year when Australia met Germany in the Davis Cup, where Zverev claimed victory in a mammoth four-hour match which ended 7-5 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

However, the German did not need that amount of time to get the job done this time around, claiming the first set in under 40 minutes with his forehand looking unbeatable.

De Minaur held his serve in the first game of the second set but Zverev resumed his dominance by taking the second and breaking his opponent in the third for a 2-1 lead.

The pair exchanged service games for Zverev to lead 3-2, and then again for 4-3, but in the ninth game De Minaur stopped two Championship points to make it 5-4.

Zverev then wrapped up the victory with his fifth match point as he resumed service, winning the second set 6-4.

It was a successful tournament for the teenage De Minaur, who is projected to crack the world top 50 for the first time in his career on Monday, moving up to No 45 from No 72 when the new rankings are released.

Zverev, meanwhile, adds to his Madrid Open and Bavarian Championships titles this year and looks in good form ahead of the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season - the US Open at Flushing Meadows - starting on August 27.

Before that, he joins Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and a whole host of other tennis heavyweights at the star-studded Rogers Cup in Canada - live on Sky Sports Arena - with coverage beginning on Monday, August 6.

