Katie Boulter beaten by Lesia Tsurenko at Rogers Cup in Montreal

Katie Boulter lost 6-4 6-2 to Lesia Tsurenko in Montreal

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter suffered a straight-sets defeat to Lesia Tsurenko in the first round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Boulter came through qualifying to make the main draw but the 22-year-old lost 6-4 6-2 to the world No 45.

The British No 2, ranked world No 114, could have moved inside the world's top 100 for the first time in her career with victory but lost in 85 minutes against the Ukranian.

Johanna Konta is expected to begin her campaign in Montreal against last year's French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday, aiming to build on her run to the quarter-finals of the Silicon Valley Classic last week.

Live ATP Masters Tennis Live on

The British No 1 made progress in the women's doubles as she partnered Shuai Zhang to a marathon three-set victory.

The pair reached the last-16 stage with a 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 11-9 victory against Romanian duo Simona Halep and Irina-Camelia Begu.

There was a winning start for seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams

Venus Williams, whose sister Serena pulled out for personal reasons, opened her campaign with a 7-5 6-1 victory against compatriot Caroline Dolehide while world No 9 Karolina Pliskova also reached the second round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova.

We have the US hardcourts covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

Our next tennis action comes from the ATP Masters 1000 in Toronto. Watch the action live on Sky Sports Arena from Monday, August 6 from 4pm with the final on Sunday, August 12 from 6.30pm.

Never miss the big kick-off or have to deal with interrupted games or low-quality streams with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass this summer. You'll get exclusive coverage of The Ryder Cup, ATP Tour and loads more starting from just £7.99. No contract.