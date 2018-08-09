Johanna Konta beaten by Elina Svitolina in Montreal

Johanna Konta's Montreal run came to an end at the hands of Elina Svitolina

Johanna Konta missed out on a spot in the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup after losing 6-3 6-4 to defending champion Elina Svitolina.

The British No 1 had completed a rain-interrupted second-round clash with Victoria Azarenka earlier in the day, but could not continue her momentum in the third round.

Konta, who was leading former world No 1 Azarenka 6-3 3-0 on Wednesday before rain forced an overnight delay, returned to wrap up the match in comprehensive fashion 6-3 6-1.

She then returned to the court later Thursday to face fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine for a place in the last-eight.

But Svitolina took just 85 minutes on court to dismiss Konta in straight sets and move through.

Sloane Stephens celebrates her victory against Carla Suarez Navarro

US Open champion Sloane Stephens beat Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 7-5 to book her spot in the quarter-finals, where she will face Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova, a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) winner over German 10th seed Julia Goerges.

Australian 15th seed Ashleigh Barty also made the quarter-finals by seeing off Alize Cornet of France 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

