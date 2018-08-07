Nick Kyrgios struck a blistering forehand winner during his match against Stan Wawrinka
By Sky Sports Tennis
Last Updated: 07/08/18 6:31pm
No way! Sky Sports' commentators Barry Cowan and Mark Petchey were left in awe after Nick Kyrgios nailed a 115 mph forehand winner at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.
The Australian showman was in first-round action against Swiss three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka.
The 16th seed was up to his old tricks with a few standard hot dogs before unleashing a phenomenal forehand which was so blisteringly fast, it even had his opponent applauding.
The speed gun timed it at 185 kph, which equates to 115 mph. "What can you say?" said Petchey.
Kyrgios went on to lose the match 1-6 7-5 7-5 in just over two hours of action on Centre Court.
Check out the video above to see Kyrgios entertain spectators and then watch him fly through the air with a jump shot early in the third set, below...
