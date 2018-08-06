Alexander Zverev says Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are still the best

Alexander Zverev said defending his Washington Open title showed he is growing in strength and maturity

Alexander Zverev says Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are "still the best out there" after admitting he is not on their level despite defending his Washington Open title.

The 21-year-old German won his third title of the year and the ninth of his career by defeating Australian teenager Alex De Minaur 6-2 6-4 on Sunday.

But the world No 3 has failed to make an impact at a Grand Slam yet and he still sees a big gap to 20-time major winner Federer and top-ranked Nadal.

While Zverev stands atop a generation of rising young stars, he still puts 36-year-old Federer and Nadal, 32, on the highest of pedestals.

"Roger and Rafa are still the best out there and still competing for Grand Slam titles," he said. "I haven't won a Grand Slam title. Saying I'm on their level wouldn't be fair to them."

Nadal [left] and Federer are still the best, according to Zverev

Not since 20-year-old Nadal beat 19-year-old Novak Djokovic 11 years ago at Indian Wells had the combined ages of ATP finalists been so young. And not since 1995 in Buenos Aires had all four semi-finalists been 21 or under [Zverev 21, Stefanos Tsitsipas 19, Andrey Rublev 20, De Minaur 19].

"It's not only me that's the future of the sport. I think everybody who made it to the semi-finals is the future," Zverev said. "We all want to be the best. Some of us already think we're the best. We all have a lot of talent."

He added: "What a fantastic week for me. Winning a tournament on its 50th anniversary is something amazing. This has been a very special week for me.

"(Defending a title) feels great and shows mental strength as well. It shows a little maturity, I think."

