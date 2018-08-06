Andy Murray climbs 457 places in the latest ATP rankings

Andy Murray is on the up after climbing to 375 in the world

Britain's Andy Murray has climbed 457 places in the latest ATP rankings despite withdrawing from the Washington Open last week.

The former three-time Grand Slam champion pulled out of his Washington Open quarter-final last Friday after only finishing his last-16 win at 03:02 local time after beating Romanian Marius Copil in emotional circumstances.

Murray was competing on the hard courts for the first time in 18 months, but has improved his ranking to No 375 as he continues his comeback from an 11-month injury layoff.

He has also climbed 13 spots in the latest British tennis rankings to men's No 8 just behind Alex Ward and Dan Evans.

The former world No 1, who decided against playing at this week's Rogers Cup in Toronto, is expected to return to action in time for the Cincinnati Masters, which starts on August 13 - live on Sky Sports.

After reaching two consecutive semi-finals in Atlanta and Los Cabos British No 2 Cameron Norrie has hit a new career high of 67.

Alexander Zverev stays as world No 3 after defending his Washington title

Alexander Zverev remained as the world No 3 by successfully defending his Washington title with a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur, while Fabio Fognini jumps a spot to 14th after defeating Juan Martin del Potro in the Los Cabos final.

Mihaela Buzarnescu sealed her maiden Tour title in San Jose

Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu continued her remarkable rise by breaking into the WTA top 20 for the first time after winning her maiden Tour title in San Jose.

The 30-year-old left-hander was ranked outside the world's top 500 at the last start of last season, but beat Greek star Maria Sakkari after losing her first two WTA Tour finals earlier this year in Hobart and Prague.

