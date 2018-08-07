Serena Williams reveals post-partum struggles led to Rogers Cup withdrawal

Serena Williams revealed she felt she was "not a good mom"

Serena Williams has revealed she felt like she was "not a good mom" and was "in a funk" before pulling out of the Rogers Cup.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the Montreal tournament on Saturday, citing "personal reasons".

She suffered the worst defeat of her professional career on August 1 when she lost to Johanna Konta in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic.

Williams won just one game against the British No 1 in San Jose.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Williams described her experience of tackling the challenges of motherhood while seeking further glory.

She wrote: "Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom."

Williams, who suffered life-threatening complications after the birth of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, highlighted how "post-partum emotions" can continue for several years.

She explained that, after discussing her emotions with family and friends, she was reassured "that my feelings are totally normal".

Expressing empathy with other mothers, Williams said: "It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby.

Williams reached the Wimbledon final less than a year after giving birth

"We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I'm trying to be the best athlete I can be.

"However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I'm not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes."

Williams gave birth to her daughter in September 2017 and returned to tennis earlier this year.

She reached the Wimbledon final in July but lost in straight sets to Germany's Angelique Kerber.

Williams stressed at the time that there was nothing normal about her being back in a Grand Slam final so soon after childbirth.

She said after the final: "I have so much to look forward to and I'm literally just getting started."