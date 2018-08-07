Kyle Edmund beaten by Diego Schwartzman in Rogers Cup first round

Kyle Edmund lost in straight sets in the opening round of the Rogers Cup

Kyle Edmund crashed out of the Rogers Cup in the opening round, suffering a bruising 6-1 6-2 loss to Diego Schwartzman.

After rain delayed play, the British No 1 was dismissed in an hour by the Argentine No 11 seed on Monday evening.

Edmund appeared outgunned by Schwartzman from the off, losing his first service game as the world No 12 raced into a 3-0 lead.

The Briton, ranked 16th by the ATP, made it on to the scoreboard in the fourth game, but was broken again in the sixth and went on to lose the set.

Edmund, who after a bye was knocked out in the second round of the Citi Open by Andy Murray a week ago, appeared to have regained some composure as play resumed.

However, with the second set level at 2-2, Schwartzman broke the Briton's serve then reeled off the next three games to close out the match.