Benoit Paire books Rafael Nadal meeting at Rogers Cup in Toronto

Benoit Paire is yet to defeat Rafael Nadal in their previous three meetings

Benoit Paire booked a second-round meeting with three-time Rogers Cup champion Rafael Nadal after beating Jared Donaldson in Toronto.

The world No 55, who was fined £12,500 last week after an on-court meltdown where he smashed three rackets in Washington, defeated his American opponent 6-3 6-4 in a repeat of their encounter from last year's edition.

Paire will target his first victory over Nadal, top seed in Canada, in their fourth meeting as the Spaniard makes his return to competitive action following his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal will target a fourth Rogers Cup title this week

Marton Fucsovics, who won his maiden ATP World Tour title this season in Geneva, came back from a break down twice in the second set to hold off Joao Sousa 6-4 7-6 (7-2).

The Hungarian will now face either wildcard Stan Wawrinka or 16th seed Nick Kyrgios in the second round.

Meanwhile, Fernando Verdasco began his Rogers Cup campaign with an emphatic 6-2 6-2 victory over Peter Gojowczyk.

Canadian wildcard Peter Polansky also progressed with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 victory against Australia's Matt Ebden and he could now face Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, should the world No 10 overcome Hyeon Chung.

Qualifier Ilya Ivashka reached the second round of a Masters 1000 event for the first time with a 6-2 6-3 win against Yuichi Sugita.

With only five completed matches in the first round, rain forced a suspension to play with Britain's No 1 Kyle Edmund made to wait for his opener against Diego Schwartzman.

