Stefanos Tsitsipas won an incredible rally against Novak Djokovic at the Rogers Cup in Toronto

Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a moment of magic following a lung-busting rally during his sensational upset win against Novak Djokovic at the Rogers Cup on Thursday.

The Greek teenager secured the biggest win of his career when he sent Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic packing in the third round with a stunning 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 win.

For the resident of Athens, who arrived in Toronto fresh off a run to the semi-finals in Washington where he lost to German world No 3 Alexander Zverev, the win is the latest in a breakthrough campaign during which he has reached the quarter-finals or better at seven ATP main tour events.

Click on the video above to watch Tsitsipas win an epic rally against the former world No 1 with a touch of genius even the Greek gods would be proud of...

