Andy Murray caught by Nick Kyrgios losing it on a roller coaster

Watch Andy Murray being caught losing his cool while on a roller coaster by fellow tennis star Nick Kyrgios...

Kyrgios tweeted, exposing Murray for being unable to cope with the ride, saying: "I guess Muzz is not as great as we thought in high pressure situations."

Murray has played on some of the biggest stages in tennis, overcoming greats like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic but it seems he is far more comfortable with his feet firmly on the ground.

Murray with his friend Nick Kyrgios

The three-time Grand Slam winner was able to keep his cool and become the first British player in 77 years to win the men's title at Wimbledon back in 2013, but the same couldn't be said in this instance.

Murray can be heard screaming, "I can't hold on," while hurtling down the ride alongside Kyrgios.

