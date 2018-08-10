Stefanos Tsitsipas stuns Alexander Zverev to reach Rogers Cup semi-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled off an extraordinary win against Alexander Zverev to reach the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup

Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled off another stunning upset win to dethrone Alexander Zverev and set up a semi-final meeting with Kevin Anderson.

Tsitsipas, who overcame Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic to reach the last eight, recovered from a set and 2-5 down saving two match points, before sealing a sensational victory 3-6 7-6 (13-11) 6-4 in two hours and 27 minutes.

Tsitsipas becomes the first 19-year-old to beat three top 10 players in the same event since Rafael Nadal at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2006.

"I have no idea how I pulled off such an incredible comeback. It was an amazing effort I gave and I felt alive in every single point. It was something I can probably say I can never really understand how all of this happened," Barcelona finalist Tsitsipas told Sky Sports.

He will now take on Wimbledon runner-up Anderson, who crushed fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-2 to reach a Masters semi-final for just the second time.

Anderson swept past the reigning ATP Finals champion in a rematch of their 2014 quarter-final duel in Canada when Dimitrov claimed one of his six wins against the South African.

The big South African rolled into the semis in just 66 minutes, breaking four times while managing only a modest 11 aces.

