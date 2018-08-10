Stan Wawrinka played the shot of the Rogers Cup against Rafael Nadal

Swiss wild card Stan Wawrinka played the shot of the Rogers Cup in Toronto as he went down to top seed Rafael Nadal on Thursday.

World No 1 Nadal battled past Wawrinka 7-5 7-6 (7-4) to reach the quarter-finals and stay on course for his fourth Canadian trophy at the Masters 1000 event.

Nadal, playing his first event since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals, will face sixth-seed Marin Cilic of Croatia next.

But it was Wawrinka who stole the show with a moment of genius - when it looked as though the ball was beyond his reach - the three-time Grand Slam champion pulled off a magical return. Click on the video above to watch it and then see highlights below...

