Kyle Edmund eliminated from Cincinnati Masters

Kyle Edmund lost to Denis Shapovalov at the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday night

Kyle Edmund has been eliminated from the Cincinnati Masters after a straight-sets defeat to Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday night.

Shapovalov won 6-4 7-5 in the round of 32 to send British No 1 Edmund home, 24 hours after Andy Murray was sent packing.

Live ATP Masters Tennis Live on

Two-time semi-finalist Milos Raonic had little trouble in booking a second-round date with lucky loser Malek Jaziri after a routine 6-3 6-3 victory over Dusan Lajovic.

Federer returns with emphatic victory

Raonic would have faced world no 1 Rafael Nadal in the last 32, but the Spaniard's withdrawal on Monday means Jaziri takes his spot in the draw and Raonic will be favourite to advance to what would be an all-Canadian third-round showdown with Shapovalov.

Nick Kyrgios will take on Borna Coric in the third round

Nick Kyrgios saved two match points on his way to a hard-fought victory over American qualifier Denis Kudla.

The Australian rallied from losing the first set on tie-break to take the second before the decider went the distance - and Kyrgios, seeded 15th, eventually prevailed to set up a second-round meeting with Borna Coric, who beat Daniil Medvedev.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Novak Djokovic earlier this week, lost 7-5 6-3 to David Goffin.

Watch live coverage of the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Sky Sports Arena from 4pm on Wednesday, with Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov and Juan Martin del Potro among those in action.