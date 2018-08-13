Rafael Nadal pulls out of Cincinnati Masters
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 13/08/18 10:07am
World No 1 Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this week's Cincinnati Masters.
The 32-year-old Spaniard, who won the title in 2013, feels he needs a rest following Sunday's victory at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.
"I am very sorry to announce that I won't be playing in Cincinnati this year," Nadal wrote on Twitter. "No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now.
"I am very thankful to my friend Andre Silva, tournament director of the Cincinnati tournament, who after speaking to him on the phone understood what I said and understands the situation.
"I am sure the tournament will be a success and I wish him and his team all the best. I am also sad for those amazing fans in Cincy and around who always gave me great support.
"I am sure I'll see them next year and I am sorry I won't be with them this year. Thanks for all the support as always."
Nadal, the 17-time grand slam winner, collected his 80th career title on Sunday by beating Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2 7-6 (7/4).
The US Open, the final grand slam of the year, starts on August 27.