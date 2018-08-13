Rafael Nadal pulls out of Cincinnati Masters

Rafael Nadal will not be playing in Cincinnati

World No 1 Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this week's Cincinnati Masters.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who won the title in 2013, feels he needs a rest following Sunday's victory at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

"I am very sorry to announce that I won't be playing in Cincinnati this year," Nadal wrote on Twitter. "No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now.

"I am very thankful to my friend Andre Silva, tournament director of the Cincinnati tournament, who after speaking to him on the phone understood what I said and understands the situation.

4:26 Watch highlights as Rafael Nadal beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Rogers Cup Watch highlights as Rafael Nadal beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Rogers Cup

"I am sure the tournament will be a success and I wish him and his team all the best. I am also sad for those amazing fans in Cincy and around who always gave me great support.

"I am sure I'll see them next year and I am sorry I won't be with them this year. Thanks for all the support as always."

Nadal, the 17-time grand slam winner, collected his 80th career title on Sunday by beating Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2 7-6 (7/4).

The US Open, the final grand slam of the year, starts on August 27.