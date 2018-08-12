Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim Rogers Cup in Toronto

Rafael Nadal ended the fairytale run of Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his fourth Rogers Cup title

Rafael Nadal spoiled the party for birthday boy Stefanos Tsitsipas as the world No 1 sealed his fourth Canadian Masters 1000 title at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Greek star Tsitsipas was out to slay another tennis giant in the shape of the dominant Spaniard as he looked to celebrate his 20th birthday in style.

Tsitsipas has pulled off one surprise after another dispatching Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the previous three rounds before battling back to send the Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson packing to reach his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final.

But a fifth Top 10 opponent in a week proved too much for the young tennis prodigy as top-ranked Nadal battled away to record a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) victory on Sunday.

Tsitsipas, appearing in his second ATP final on his 20th birthday, has been the break-out star in Toronto this week

Nadal dominated in his only previous meeting with Tsitsipas, a straight sets win in the final of the Barcelona Open and the 32-year-old was at it again during a one-sided first set.

Despite the youngster forcing the second set into a tie-breaker it was Nadal who won a battle of the tennis generations to land his 80th ATP title and his first on hardcourts in five years.

Tsitsipas, who will move to at least 15th in the rankings, was the first unseeded finalist in Canada since Nicolas Kiefer in 2008 and will take heart from a phenomenal week having become the youngest man to beat four top-10 players at the same tournament.

