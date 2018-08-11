Alexander Zverev laments 'pathetic' defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas in Toronto

Alexander Zverev was upset with the quality of tennis on show during his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev labelled his Rogers Cup quarter-final defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas "absolutely pathetic on all levels".

Tsitsipas' dream run continued on Friday as the teenager toppled defending champion Zverev 3-6 7-6 (13-11) 6-4 to reach the semi-finals in Toronto.

The win over world No 3 Zverev looked unlikely when the 19-year-old dropped the first set and fell 5-2 behind in the second.

Tsitsipas will play Kevin Anderson for a place in Sunday's final

But the Greek prodigy managed to save two match points and shifted the momentum to claim his third straight win over a top 10 opponent, having dispatched Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic in the previous two rounds.

Zverev, 21, was accused of poor sportsmanship after he failed to congratulate his opponent when speaking to reporters after the match. But the German, who has won three Masters 1000 titles so far in his career, was more upset with the quality of tennis on display.

"I don't think he played that well. I think the match was absolutely pathetic on all levels," he said.

"I'm very honest with you guys. Today was an absolutely pathetic match. I don't even think he played well."

“Pathetic match. Don’t even think he played well.” That was Sacha Zverev’s reaction to his extraordinary defeat at the hands of @StefTsitsipas in Toronto. Sore loser or just brutally honest? Will leave you to decide☺️ — Marcus Buckland (@marcus_buckland) August 11, 2018

Next up for Tsitsipas is a showdown with big-serving South African Kevin Anderson, who thrashed Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-2 earlier on Friday.

We have the US hardcourts covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

Our latest tennis action comes from the ATP Masters 1000 in Toronto. Watch the action throughout this weekend on Sky Sports Arena with the final on Sunday, August 12 from 6.30pm. We then head to Cincinnati and the return of Andy Murray.

Never miss the big kick-off or have to deal with interrupted games or low-quality streams with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass this summer. You'll get exclusive coverage of The Ryder Cup, ATP Tour and loads more starting from just £7.99. No contract.