Andy Murray could meet Roger Federer in an early showdown at the Cincinnati Masters

Andy Murray could meet Roger Federer for the 26th time in the third round of the Cincinnati Masters next week - live on Sky Sports Arena.

Former world No 1 Murray begins his campaign with an opening-round clash against 16th seed Lucas Pouille before a potential meeting with Leonardo Mayer or a qualifier.

Federer opens up against Peter Gojowczyk or Joao Sousa and victory could mean a blockbuster meeting with Murray.

The pair have combined to win nine of the past 13 Western & Southern Opens and it would also be their first meeting in three years, which was also in Cincinnati.

Murray pulled out of his Citi Open quarter-final in Washington last Friday after citing fatigue having finished his third-round win against Marius Copil at 3.01am.

The Scot then pulled out of this week's Rogers Cup in Toronto in order to concentrate on the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. It will be just his fourth tournament in nearly 14 months as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

The Swiss great leads their rivalry 14-11 and has triumphed in three of their four matches in Cincinnati.

Fourth seed Juan Martin del Potro, Dominic Thiem, Diego Schwartzman, former world No 3 Stan Wawrinka and Japanese star Kei Nishikori are all in the bottom half of the draw alongside Murray and Federer.

The top half is stacked with top seed Rafael Nadal in line for a potential meeting with Canadian Milos Raonic in his second-round opener.

Nadal, who triumphed in Cincinnati five years ago, could then face defending champion Grigor Dimitrov or Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

British No 1 Kyle Edmund opens up against American wild card Mackenzie McDonald with a possible second-round date against Denis Shapovalov or Frances Tiafoe.

Three-time Masters 1000 champion Alexander Zverev is projected to meet 2016 champion Marin Cilic in the last eight.

