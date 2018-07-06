Madison Keys latest seed to exit Wimbledon after Evgeniya Rodina defeat

Madison Keys lost to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina in the third round

Madison Keys has become the latest seeded player to be knocked out at Wimbledon after losing 5-7 7-5 4-6 in the third round to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina.

The 10th seed's departure means that just three of the top 10 ladies' singles seeds remain in the 2018 Championships at the All England Club.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza, second seed Caroline Wozniacki and two-time champion Petra Kvitova are amongst those that have suffered early exits and as a result, the women's draw is as open as it's been in more than half a century.

Keys began play on Court 3 with purpose and raced into a 5-2 lead in the opening set. However, she lost her way after that and went a set and 4-0 down before recomposing herself and taking it to a third.

A topsy-turvy decider saw Rodina, ranked 120 in the world, keep calm at 4-4 and secure the final two games to progress into the fourth round for the first time.

Evgeniya Rodina could meet Serena Williams in the fourth round

The Russian will now face seven-time champion Serena Williams who came through in straight sets against the tenacious Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 7-6 (7-2).

Fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova beat Lucie Safarova 4-6 6-4 6-1 and will now face Camila Giorgi in the fourth round after the Italian prevailed over Katerina Siniakova 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-2.

Donna Vekic reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 victory against Yanina Wickmayer.

Donna Vekic is enjoying her best ever run at a Grand Slam

The world No 55 from Croatia will now meet Julia Goerges who prevailed after a marathon contest against Barbora Strycova.

Goerges, the 13th seed, came through 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 10-8 and will now target her first quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam.

