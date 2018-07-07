Rafael Nadal defeats Alex de Minaur to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Rafael Nadal produced a ruthless display to defeat talented Australian teenager Alex de Minaur and reach the Wimbledon fourth round.

The two-time champion arrived at the All England Club having not played a grass-court event, but his growing confidence was clear to see as the 32-year-old thrilled the Centre Court crowds with a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory in baking hot conditions.

De Minaur, world No 80, is making good strides in the men's game but the 19-year-old was no match for an assertive Nadal, who hasn't lost a set at this year's Championships.

Nadal is yet to progress past the fourth round in his last five visits but he appears to be relishing in the warmer Wimbledon conditions as he eventually made the first breakthrough on his fifth break point of the fourth game.

Rafael Nadal will now hope to progress past the fourth round for the first time since 2011

Did you know... Victory ensures the Spaniard will remain as the world No 1 when the rankings are next updated on July 16.

A second straight break of serve helped the 17-time Grand Slam champion on his way to securing the first set, with a host of sporting greats watching on in the Royal Box - as is tradition on the middle Saturday.

Nadal's greater intensity from the baseline was proving a difference as he gained the upper hand off De Minaur's serve and after claiming back-to-back breaks, he saved two break point opportunities to win the second set.

A spectacular forehand winner down the line from Nadal enabled the second seed to win the fifth game and take charge of the third set.

Alex de Minaur was meeting Nadal for the first time in his burgeoning career

Despite De Minaur's ability from the baseline, inconsistency on serve proved a hindrance and Nadal's greater accuracy ensured the Spaniard progressed to the second week of a major once again.

Nadal will now face the world number 93 Jiri Vesely after the 24-year-old prevailed over the 19th seed Fabio Fognini 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-3 6-2.

The winner of that fourth round match will encounter Juan Martin Del Potro or Gilles Simon in the fifth.

Del Potro, the fifth seed, beat Benoit Paire 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to move into the second week of the Championships for the first time in five years. While Simon prevailed in four against Australia's Matthew Ebden 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-2).

The major surprise of the men's draw was the departure of Alexander Zverev after the world No 3 lost 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-0 to qualifier Ernests Gulbis.

Alexander Zverev cuts a dejected figure at the end of the match

Zverev reached the quarter-finals at the French Open last month but from a position of ascendancy, leading two sets to one, his level dropped as Gulbis' confidence grew.

The world No 138, who had earlier been broken when serving for the third set, forced a decider before racing through the final set without losing a game in a mere twenty-two minutes.

Did you know... Ernests Gulbis had just one tour-level win in 2018 coming into Wimbledon.

Ernests Gulbis is a former world No 10

Gulbis, a former French Open semi-finalist, will now meet 24th seed Kei Nishikori, who ended the hopes of Nick Kyrgios with a straight-sets victory.

Nishikori, who has been as high as world No 4, produced an assured display to beat the Australian 15th seed 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

