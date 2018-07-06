Roger Federer defeats Jan-Lennard Struff to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Roger Federer cruised into the fourth round at Wimbledon with an effortless straight-sets victory against Jan-Lennard Struff.

The 36-year-old is bidding for a ninth title at the All England Club and maintained his fine progress through the opening week with a 6-3 7-5 6-2 win despite the best efforts of his German opponent.

Federer, making his 20th consecutive appearance at the grass-court Grand Slam, is yet to face a break point from his opening three matches and will now continue his campaign against 22nd-seed Adrian Mannarino.

Roger Federer is yet to face a break point at this year's Championships

Struff, who recovered from two sets down in both of his opening matches, began in encouraging fashion but was broken in the sixth game after back-to-back winners from the Swiss great.

The solitary break of the opener proved enough for Federer to take the initiative in the contest.

Did you know... Roger Federer is seeking the 99th title of his illustrious career.

Despite facing several break points on serve, Struff, world No 64, showed good determination to stay with the world No 2 in the second set until Federer secured a decisive break to secure the second set.

Federer continued to produce moments of brilliance against an increasingly deflated Struff and two breaks of serve proved enough for him to celebrate another assured victory after one hour and 34 minutes.

Adrian Mannarino has lost all five of his previous meetings with Federer

He will next face Mannarino after the French player held off a fightback from Daniil Medvedev to progress 6-4 6-3 4-6 5-7 6-3.

