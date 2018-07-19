The Good, The Bad and The NXT: The week's winners and losers in WWE

1:19 Relive the biggest and best moves from WWE Extreme Rules with our highlights package Relive the biggest and best moves from WWE Extreme Rules with our highlights package

Extreme Rules took centre stage this past week as WWE invaded Pittsburgh, in the build-up to SummerSlam.

But while the annual summer spectacular is the beginning of something huge for many superstars, there are others who haven't favoured as well as it draws closer.

The B Team are on the crest of a WWE wave at the moment

Good week

The B Team (Raw)

The B Team are still undefeated as a duo and this past weekend at Extreme Rules, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the night when they defeated Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy to lift the Raw tag team championships for the first time.

Axel and Dallas followed this up with a confidence-boosting win over The Ascension on Raw, but with The Revival watching on backstage and Hardy and Wyatt cashing in their rematch clause next week, this could be The B Team's chance to show that they are now the A Team of WWE's flagship show.

Becky Lynch is in the midst of an impressive run of form which has taken her to the brink of the SmackDown title

Becky Lynch (SmackDown)

Becky Lynch has been biding her time in the women's division over the past few months, forcing the likes of Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and even her best friend Charlotte to tap to The Disarm-Her, but this week following her victory over Mandy Rose, The Irish Lasskicker was finally given the opportunity she has been looking for.

Lynch will face SmackDown women's champion Carmella next week and if she's able to defeat The Princess of Staten Island, then she will be given the chance to fight for the title at SummerSlam.

This is the chance the inaugural champion has been waiting for and the one that could finally get her back on track and give her the boost that she needs.

Kairi Sane will get a shot at the NXT title at the next TakeOver

Kairi Sane (NXT)

The Pirate Princess stepped up this week to win the triple threat match which also included Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae and will now face Shayna Baszler for the women's championship at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn next month.

Sane has already defeated Baszler once - in the final of the Mae Young Classic last year - and she hopes to be the first woman to defeat The Queen of Spades in NXT when the duo collide in New York.

Sane has also tasted defeat at the hands of Baszler which means that this will be a rubber match between two of NXT's front-runners in the women's division where only one can leave with the gold around their waist.

Ronda Rousey attacked Alexa Bliss on last night's Raw, violating her suspension in the process

Bad Week

Alexa Bliss (Raw)

Alexa Bliss may have retained her Raw title at Extreme Rules, but this was a narrow victory that may mean very little after SummerSlam since The Goddess decided to provoke Ronda Rousey once again this week, forcing the former UFC Champion to attack.

Kurt Angle then revealed that if Rousey sits out the next 10 days of her suspension then she will be given the opportunity to fight Alexa in what could be the first-ever women's main event.

Bliss obviously isn't happy about the announcement by the general manager to reward Rousey after she broke the rules, but right now there is no one there to overrule his controversial decision.

Randy Orton has offered no explanation for his recent attacks on Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy (SmackDown)

Jeff Hardy walked into Extreme Rules as the United States champion and seconds later he received a low blow and a Kinshasa, which signalled the end of his championship reign.

Not only did Shinsuke Nakamura take his title, but Randy Orton then returned and added insult to injury when he delivered a stomp to the groin.

Things got much worse for Hardy on SmackDown when he was seconds away from reclaiming his title but Orton once again attacked the Charismatic Enigma sending him into the steel steps a number of times before then stretching out his earlobes and DDTing him off the announce table.

Could this lead to a showdown between Hardy and Orton at SummerSlam and if it does, what shape will Hardy be in?

Dakota Kai had a night to forget against Lacey Evans

Dakota Kai (NXT)

The captain of Team Kick went up against The Lady of NXT Lacey Evans this week and unsurprisingly Kai came up short when the spotlight was on her.

Much like when she faced Shayna Baszler a few weeks ago, Kai is unable to step it up when she is forced to fight the bigger contenders in the women's division and that was proved once again this week.

Evans has been brushing aside women on her path to the NXT title for months now and Kai thought that she would bring that run to a halt when in fact she just became another name on Evans' list of conquests.