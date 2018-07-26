Bayley: I want to face Lita at WWE Evolution

Bayley (right) is a huge admirer of WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Following the news on Raw that WWE is to stage it's first-ever all-women pay-per-view Evolution in October, Bayley has revealed that she would love to face WWE Hall of Famer Lita at the event.

The former Raw women's champion has been a huge admirer of Lita and has spoken of her admiration for the former four-time women's champion, who played a pivotal part in re-shaping the women's division in early 2000's.

"It's just like the [Royal] Rumble, you didn't know who was going to come out next and I have to say, I wish I had gotten in the ring with Lita - so maybe we can have that match," she told WWE.com.

"Maybe I can make that match right now - maybe if I can have a match against Lita that's like a dream match in the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution."

Bayley won the Raw women's title from Charlotte Flair last year.

Bayley is keen to be involved in the history-making event in October and is revelling at the prospect of seeing how the event with take shape.

"The first thing I think of is I wonder who my match is going to be against or what kind of mixture of matches we're going to have because all brands are going to be included.

"There is going to be 50 women from our past and our future and our present. This is something that we never image was possible and I can't wait for October 28th."