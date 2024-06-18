Sky Sports F1 Podcast: Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull and the 2025 grid analysed

Bernie Collins and Ted Kravitz are the latest guests on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast as they discuss Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull and analyse how the 2025 grid is shaping up.
With host Matt Baker, the trio look at how the 2025 grid is shaping up after Red Bull decided to give Sergio Perez a new deal, before their sister squad RB took up an option to extend Yuki Tsunoda's contract by a further year.
The largest question left for 2025 is where Carlos Sainz will end up with Lewis Hamilton taking his Ferrari seat.
- When to watch the Spanish GP on Sky Sports
- Stream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month Membership
- Get Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp
The initial team that were reportedly looking to sign Sainz were Sauber, who will become the Audi works team in 2026, with the German manufacturer keen to have Sainz as their lead driver.
However, Williams are also reportedly interested, with Sainz's choice becoming a real key for how the grid will look come next season.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! De Ligt, Zirkzee, Sancho latest
- Papers: Arsenal among Premier League suitors for Italy star Calafiori
- Rate the players as Turkey beat Austria!
- Bayern defender De Ligt keen to join Man Utd
- Man Utd transfers: Evans in talks over new one-year deal
- Liverpool transfers: Has Gordon's head been turned by Reds' interest?
- Euro 2024 knockouts: Quarter-final games and schedule
- Transfer news: Premier League ins and outs
- Burnley close to appointing Parker as new manager
- Chelsea complete £30m Dewsbury-Hall signing
Baker, Kravitz, and Collins also look at how Verstappen's career trajectory may shape up. The defending world champion is contracted with Red Bull until 2028 but Kravitz and Collins question whether he will see out his contract there, leave early, or make a shock Hamilton-esque move once his contract is up.
The trio also discuss what the 2026 regulation changes will look like for the teams and their cars.
Sky Sports F1's live Spanish GP schedule
Thursday June 20
1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday June 21
7.45am: F1 Academy Practice
8:50am: F3 Practice
10am: F2 Practice
12pm: Spanish GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)
1.55pm: F3 Qualifying
2.50pm: F2 Qualifying
3.35pm: Spanish GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5.25pm: F1 Academy Qualifying
6.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday June 22
9.35am: F3 Sprint
11:15am: Spanish Romagna GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.10pm: Spanish GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: Spanish GP Qualifying
5pm: F1 Academy Race 1
Sunday June 23
7.45am: F1 Academy Race 2
9am: F3 Feature Race
10.30am: F2 Feature Race
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP build-up
2pm: The SPANISH GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Spanish GP reaction
Formula 1 heads back to Europe as the championship moves on to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix. Watch every session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from June 21-23 live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime