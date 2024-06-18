Sky Sports F1 Podcast: Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull and the 2025 grid analysed

Bernie Collins and Ted Kravitz are the latest guests on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast as they discuss Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull and analyse how the 2025 grid is shaping up.

With host Matt Baker, the trio look at how the 2025 grid is shaping up after Red Bull decided to give Sergio Perez a new deal, before their sister squad RB took up an option to extend Yuki Tsunoda's contract by a further year.

The largest question left for 2025 is where Carlos Sainz will end up with Lewis Hamilton taking his Ferrari seat.

The initial team that were reportedly looking to sign Sainz were Sauber, who will become the Audi works team in 2026, with the German manufacturer keen to have Sainz as their lead driver.

However, Williams are also reportedly interested, with Sainz's choice becoming a real key for how the grid will look come next season.

On the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Bernie Collins and Ted Kravitz discuss the recent reports about Alpine considering an engine change in 2026

Baker, Kravitz, and Collins also look at how Verstappen's career trajectory may shape up. The defending world champion is contracted with Red Bull until 2028 but Kravitz and Collins question whether he will see out his contract there, leave early, or make a shock Hamilton-esque move once his contract is up.

The trio also discuss what the 2026 regulation changes will look like for the teams and their cars.

