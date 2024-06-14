Spanish GP: UK schedule, when to watch Practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix in Barcelona live on Sky Sports F1

Formula 1 returns to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix as a hugely anticipated triple-header of European races get under way at the classic circuit.

After a thrilling run of races which has seen four different teams competing for victories, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is expected to provide a reliable picture of the pecking order as a series of the sport's more traditional tracks arrive on the calendar.

World championship leader Max Verstappen overcame McLaren and Mercedes cars which appeared to have more pace than his Red Bull to triumph at the end of a dramatic weekend in Canada, but perhaps the most significant takeaway from Montreal was the Silver Arrows of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton being back in contention.

McLaren's Lando Norris won in Miami at the start of May and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finally won his home race in Monaco for the first time at the end of the month, leaving plenty of mystery as to who will come out on top over the coming weeks.

The action will come thick and fast, with the Austrian and British grands prix following on back-to-back weekends, with only a one-weekend break before races in Hungary and Belgium take us to the summer break. Yes, that means five of your next six weekends will be filled with Formula 1 live on Sky Sports!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the funniest moments from the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

Red Bull have expressed confidence that Barcelona, and some of the other upcoming circuits, should better suit their RB20 than recent tracks, while the chasing pack will hope to prove they can challenge Verstappen at any venue.

Also on the schedule in Barcelona is the return of F1 Academy, with Britain's Abbi Pulling seeking to build on the Miami double that gave her a 34-point lead at the top of the standings.

There's also F2 and F3 action in Spain, with F1 2025 hopefuls Oliver Bearman and Andrea Kimi Antonelli in action once more.

The most crucial F1 moments of the weekend will come with Qualifying at 3pm on Saturday, and the 66-lap race at 2pm on Sunday.

Sky Sports F1's live Spanish GP schedule

Thursday June 20

1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 21

7.45am: F1 Academy Practice

8:50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Spanish GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.35pm: Spanish GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.25pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

6.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday June 22

9.35am: F3 Sprint

11:15am: Spanish GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.10pm: Spanish GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Spanish GP Qualifying

5pm: F1 Academy Race 1

Sunday June 23

7.45am: F1 Academy Race 2

9am: F3 Feature Race

10.30am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP build-up

2pm: The SPANISH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Spanish GP reaction

