F1 2024 dates, calendar and drivers: How race, testing schedule and line-ups are set for next season

Find out when pre-season testing and all 24 grands prix take place in 2024, plus who is driving for who; watch the whole 2024 F1 season live on Sky Sports F1, with the season-opening race in Bahrain on March 2

Last Updated: 23/11/23 5:35pm

The calendar: 24 races for 2024

Formula 1 will scale new heights in 2024 with a record schedule length of 24 races for the first time. All race weekends will be live on Sky Sports F1.

The season again starts in the Middle East with back-to-back races in Bahrain (March 2) and Saudi Arabia (March 9). They will both take place on a Saturday in 2024 due to Ramadan.

China returns for the first time since 2019, as the season's fifth round, while the British GP at Silverstone is on July 7. The season will finish in December with the Abu Dhabi GP on December 8.

The number and identity of 2024's Sprint events are not yet confirmed.

Pre-season testing will again take place in Bahrain the week before the opening grand prix at the same circuit from February 21-23.

The 2024 Formula 1 schedule

February 21-23 Pre-season testing (Bahrain)
February 29-March 2 Bahrain Grand Prix
March 7-9 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
March 22-24 Australian Grand Prix
April 5-7 Japanese Grand Prix
April 19-21 Chinese Grand Prix
May 3-5 Miami Grand Prix
May 17-19 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
May 24-26 Monaco Grand Prix
June 7-9 Canadian Grand Prix
June 21-23 Spanish Grand Prix
June 28-30 Austrian Grand Prix
July 5-7 British Grand Prix
July 19-21 Hungarian Grand Prix
July 26-28 Belgian Grand Prix
August 23-25 Dutch Grand Prix
August 30 – September 1 Italian Grand Prix
September 13-15 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
September 20-22 Singapore Grand Prix
October 18-20 United States Grand Prix
October 25-27 Mexico City Grand Prix
November 1-3 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
November 21-23 Las Vegas Grand Prix
November 29 – December 1 Qatar Grand Prix
December 6-8 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The drivers: A rare unchanged field expected

If the make-up of the 2024 field looks familiar, then that's because it is. Pending the expected renewal of Logan Sargeant's contract at Williams, the 20-driver grid that lines up in Bahrain on March 2 will be exactly the same as the one that finished the 2023 campaign.

While such winter stability is highly unusual, don't expect that to last long-term given as many as 15 of the field are out of contract at the end of 2024.

Only Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris (all 2025), Oscar Piastri (2026) and Max Verstappen (2028) officially have deals in place beyond 2024 so far.

*AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo are changing team names for the 2024 season. New names TBC.

RED BULL: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

MERCEDES: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

FERRARI: Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

MCLAREN: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

ASTON MARTIN: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

ALPINE: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly

WILLIAMS: Alex Albon and TBC

ALPHATAURI*: Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo

ALFA ROMEO*: Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas

HAAS: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg

