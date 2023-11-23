F1 2024 dates, calendar and drivers: How race, testing schedule and line-ups are set for next season

The calendar: 24 races for 2024

Formula 1 will scale new heights in 2024 with a record schedule length of 24 races for the first time. All race weekends will be live on Sky Sports F1.

The season again starts in the Middle East with back-to-back races in Bahrain (March 2) and Saudi Arabia (March 9). They will both take place on a Saturday in 2024 due to Ramadan.

China returns for the first time since 2019, as the season's fifth round, while the British GP at Silverstone is on July 7. The season will finish in December with the Abu Dhabi GP on December 8.

The number and identity of 2024's Sprint events are not yet confirmed.

Pre-season testing will again take place in Bahrain the week before the opening grand prix at the same circuit from February 21-23.

The 2024 Formula 1 schedule February 21-23 Pre-season testing (Bahrain) February 29-March 2 Bahrain Grand Prix March 7-9 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix March 22-24 Australian Grand Prix April 5-7 Japanese Grand Prix April 19-21 Chinese Grand Prix May 3-5 Miami Grand Prix May 17-19 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix May 24-26 Monaco Grand Prix June 7-9 Canadian Grand Prix June 21-23 Spanish Grand Prix June 28-30 Austrian Grand Prix July 5-7 British Grand Prix July 19-21 Hungarian Grand Prix July 26-28 Belgian Grand Prix August 23-25 Dutch Grand Prix August 30 – September 1 Italian Grand Prix September 13-15 Azerbaijan Grand Prix September 20-22 Singapore Grand Prix October 18-20 United States Grand Prix October 25-27 Mexico City Grand Prix November 1-3 Sao Paulo Grand Prix November 21-23 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 29 – December 1 Qatar Grand Prix December 6-8 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The drivers: A rare unchanged field expected

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

If the make-up of the 2024 field looks familiar, then that's because it is. Pending the expected renewal of Logan Sargeant's contract at Williams, the 20-driver grid that lines up in Bahrain on March 2 will be exactly the same as the one that finished the 2023 campaign.

While such winter stability is highly unusual, don't expect that to last long-term given as many as 15 of the field are out of contract at the end of 2024.

Only Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris (all 2025), Oscar Piastri (2026) and Max Verstappen (2028) officially have deals in place beyond 2024 so far.

*AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo are changing team names for the 2024 season. New names TBC.

RED BULL: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

MERCEDES: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

FERRARI: Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

MCLAREN: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

ASTON MARTIN: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

ALPINE: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly

WILLIAMS: Alex Albon and TBC

ALPHATAURI*: Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo

ALFA ROMEO*: Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas

HAAS: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg