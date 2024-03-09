Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen wins in Jeddah in Red Bull one-two as Oliver Bearman finishes seventh on debut

Max Verstappen continued the immaculate start to his quest for a fourth consecutive F1 world title with a comfortable win over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the Saudi Arabian GP, as Ferrari stand-in Oliver Bearman finished a surging seventh and scored points on his unexpected F1 debut.

With Verstappen cantering to his second win in a row at the start of the new 2024 season - and a ninth in succession overall, one shy of his own all-time F1 record - around the high-speed Jeddah street track, much of the focus in the race was again on the fights behind him, with British debutant Bearman capturing much of the attention.

The 18-year-old, who had only learned after the opening day of practice had been completed that he would be making his F1 debut this weekend after Carlos Sainz was diagnosed with appendicitis and had to undergo surgery, had already qualified an impressive 11th in a car he had never driven in a sure-footed performance on Friday.

The Ferrari reserve driver's assuredness only grew in his maiden Grand Prix under the floodlights in Jeddah.

Moving into points positions mid-way through the 50-lap race after overtakes on Yuki Tsunoda and Zhou Guanyu, Bearman eventually moved up to seventh and kept his composure into the closing stages despite knowing he had fellow Britons Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton chasing him down on fresher tyres across the final 10 laps.

By finishing seventh Bearman, who is the third-youngest F1 driver ever and the youngest Ferrari driver of all time, scored the best race result for a debutant since Brazil's Felipe Nasr took fifth at his first race in 2015.

Perez beat the other Ferrari of Leclerc to second place for the second week in a row, overtaking the front-row starter in the race's early laps before the race was neutralised by the Safety Car when Lance Stroll crashed out in his Aston Martin.

Leclerc finished 10s behind the second Red Bull on the road, although the deficit halved in the final classification after a five-second penalty was applied to Perez's final race time after an unsafe release at his earlier sole pit stop.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri took a distant fourth after spending much of the race unable to find a way past Hamilton, who was one of several drivers not to pit under the Safety Car.

Fernando Alonso capped a strong weekend with fifth place in the sole-remaining Aston Martin, with George Russell sixth for Mercedes ahead of countrymen Bearman, Norris and Hamilton.

Nico Hulkenberg, meanwhile, opened Haas' account for 2024 with the final point after a strong drive.

Early Safety Car can't disrupt Verstappen's relentless dominance

Verstappen had led away from pole position but lost the lead to McLaren's Norris when the Safety Car came out for Stroll's accident.

Although most of the leading runners used this as an early opportunity to pit and switch to the hard-compound tyres in an attempt to take them all the way to the chequered flag without the need to stop again, Norris inherited the lead after staying out.

Norris had been the second McLaren on the road at the time of the Safety Car behind Piastri and would have lost ground waiting to pit had the team opted to double stack their cars. Mercedes also only pitted their lead car at the time, Russell, with Hamilton following Norris in staying out and gaining temporary track position.

But after soon overtaking the McLaren when the race resumed, Verstappen then raced away at the front with characteristic dominance.

Perez, who had earlier overtaken Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for second after an initial attempt on the race's opening lap had been rebuffed, soon followed through on the McLaren and such was the pace advantage of the Red Bull RB20 that a five-second penalty he had earlier picked up for an earlier unsafe release from his pit stop under the Safety Car was rendered academic.

What the top three said

Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 1st: "Overall, a fantastic weekend for the whole team and myself. I felt really good with the car and it was the same in the race.

"The last stint was a bit longer than we would have liked but with the Safety Car you had to go for it."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull - 2nd: "We definitely made some good progress. I just think it was a shame we qualified out of the front row because we had a great start. Unfortunately, Charles really kept it together and we couldn't get through. It was a nice fight.

"And later on it was quite a compromised race with the Safety Car there so early, it was a very long stint on the hard tyres.

"It was a shame that we got that penalty. Luckily, it didn't hurt our race, but in this scenario I was quite close to Max and everyone was coming in at the same time, we just didn't have a wide enough pit lane."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 3rd: "We had quite good pace because we had the fastest lap at the end and I got helped by DRS.

"Overall, the feeling was pretty good. It was a bit of a boring race because Red Bull were a bit too quick and behind we had a gap.

"But we took the maximum points we could today and that was the target, so that's great."

Saudi Arabian GP Race Result Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.43.273 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull +13.643 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +18.639 4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +32.007 5) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +35.759 6) George Russell Mercedes +39.936 7) Oliver Bearman Ferrari +42.679 8) Lando Norris McLaren +45.708 9) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +47.391 10) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +76.996 11) Alex Albon Williams +88.354 12) Kevin Magnussen Haas +100.737 13) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap 14) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1 lap 15) Logan Sargeant Williams +1 lap 16) Daniel Ricciardo RB +1 lap 17) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1 lap 18) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1 lap Lance Stroll Aston Martin Did Not Finish Pierre Gasly Alpine Did Not Finish

