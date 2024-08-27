Williams replace Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto for remainder of 2024 F1 season

Williams have replaced Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto for the remaining nine rounds of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Sargeant's second season in Formula 1 has been cut short ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, where Colapinto will make his competitive debut having previously driven for Williams in practice at the British Grand Prix in July.

Williams had already confirmed Sargeant would be permanently replaced by outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon next season, but the 23-year-old American's huge crash in final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix appears to have been the final straw in hastening his exit.

Sargeant failed to score a point this season and leaves the F1 grid with just one point from 36 races. Albon has scored 31 points during that period.

Colapinto, 21, is a member of the Williams Racing Driver Academy and made his FP1 debut in this year's FW46 at the British Grand Prix.

His F2 campaign this year has seen him secure a race win in Imola and podium finishes in the Barcelona and Austria Feature races, as well as seven further points-scoring outings.

"It is an honour to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams - this is what dreams are made of," Colapinto said.

"The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front which I can't wait to be part of.

"Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I'm fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success."

James Vowles, Williams team principal said: "To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season.

"We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle," he added. "We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.

"This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude.

"Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future. I know that Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Formula 1."

