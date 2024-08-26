Italian GP schedule: UK time, when to watch Monza F1 weekend live on Sky Sports as 2024 season continues

The 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the last European race of the season at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Lando Norris made the perfect start after the summer break with a dominant victory at Zandvoort to reduce his championship deficit to 70 points against Max Verstappen.

Verstappen hasn't won the last five races, his longest winless run since 2020, and Red Bull are coming under increasing pressure from McLaren.

In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren are only 30 points behind Red Bull, with Ferrari a further 34 points adrift.

Ferrari will be hoping to do something special in front of the passionate home crowd, known as the Tifosi. Monza will be a sea of red as the spectators watch the drivers fly by at over 200mph on the straights.

Carlos Sainz took a brilliant pole 12 months ago at the Italian Grand Prix and will be racing for Ferrari one last time in Italy, before he joins Williams next year.

There will be an Italian driver competing this weekend as Formula 2 star Andrea Kimi Antonelli drives for Mercedes in first practice, with an expected announcement that he will be confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement in 2025.

Hamilton and George Russell will be hoping for a stronger weekend at Monza after a difficult Dutch Grand Prix.

Formula 2 and Formula 3 also resume their seasons this weekend, so it will be a busy three days of on-track action around one of F1's most iconic tracks.

Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule

Thursday August 29

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday August 30

8.30am: F3 Practice

9.55am: F2 Practice

12pm: Italian GP Practice One (session starts 12.30am)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: Italian GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday August 31

8.25am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Italian GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Italian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: ITALIAN GP QUALIFYING*

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 1

7:30am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

11am: Porsche Supercup

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up

2pm: The ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

