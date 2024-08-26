Italian GP schedule: UK time, when to watch Monza F1 weekend live on Sky Sports as 2024 season continues

Formula 1 visits Monza for the final European race of the 2024 season; Lando Norris will look to make further inroads into Max Verstappen's championship lead; watch every session of the Italian GP this weekend live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 2pm
Sunday 25 August 2024 23:25, UK
The 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the last European race of the season at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.
Lando Norris made the perfect start after the summer break with a dominant victory at Zandvoort to reduce his championship deficit to 70 points against Max Verstappen.
Verstappen hasn't won the last five races, his longest winless run since 2020, and Red Bull are coming under increasing pressure from McLaren.
In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren are only 30 points behind Red Bull, with Ferrari a further 34 points adrift.
Ferrari will be hoping to do something special in front of the passionate home crowd, known as the Tifosi. Monza will be a sea of red as the spectators watch the drivers fly by at over 200mph on the straights.
Carlos Sainz took a brilliant pole 12 months ago at the Italian Grand Prix and will be racing for Ferrari one last time in Italy, before he joins Williams next year.
There will be an Italian driver competing this weekend as Formula 2 star Andrea Kimi Antonelli drives for Mercedes in first practice, with an expected announcement that he will be confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement in 2025.
Hamilton and George Russell will be hoping for a stronger weekend at Monza after a difficult Dutch Grand Prix.
Formula 2 and Formula 3 also resume their seasons this weekend, so it will be a busy three days of on-track action around one of F1's most iconic tracks.
Thursday August 29
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday August 30
8.30am: F3 Practice
9.55am: F2 Practice
12pm: Italian GP Practice One (session starts 12.30am)
1.55pm: F3 Qualifying
2.50pm: F2 Qualifying
3.45pm: Italian GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)
5.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday August 31
8.25am: F3 Sprint
11.15am: Italian GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.15pm: Italian GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: ITALIAN GP QUALIFYING*
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday September 1
7:30am: F3 Feature Race
9am: F2 Feature Race
11am: Porsche Supercup
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up
2pm: The ITALIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
