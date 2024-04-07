Japanese GP: Max Verstappen resumes F1 2024 dominance with win after big Daniel Ricciardo, Alex Albon crash

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways to head a resounding Red Bull one-two in a Japanese GP that was restarted following a big first-lap crash involving Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon.

A fortnight after suffering a shock first race retirement in two years in Australia in a race won by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Verstappen hit back in dominant style at Suzuka with the world champion beating team-mate Sergio Perez by 12 seconds.

Verstappen had to navigate two getaways on the grid from pole position after the race was originally red-flagged on its first lap after RB's Ricciardo tangled with Williams' Albon and both spun off into heavy impacts with the barriers.

After a 30-minute delay while the stricken cars were cleared away and the Turn Three barrier repaired, Verstappen again saw off Perez at the second start and set off into the lead in a race dominated by differing tyre strategies through the top 10.

Sainz took third to maintain his 100 per cent podium-finishing record in 2024, although had to overtake his team-mate to do so after Charles Leclerc impressed on an unconventional one-stop strategy after a poor qualifying had left him eighth on the grid.

McLaren's Lando Norris had started third but was leapfrogged by both Ferraris through the race and finished fifth with the MCL38 not having the race pace to hold off the red cars.

Fernando Alonso capped an impressive weekend in the Aston Martin to hold off seemingly faster cars behind with sixth place.

The Spaniard came under late pressure from the similarly two-stopping Oscar Piastri and Mercedes' George Russell, who had made a later second stop for tyres, but successfully held off both cars.

Unable to find a way past Alonso, Piastri ultimately fell into Russell's clutches and was overtaken for seventh by the Mercedes at the start of the final lap into the first corner.

However, Russell faces a post-race stewards' investigation for an incident several laps before when he made light contact with the McLaren under braking for the chicane and forced the McLaren off track.

Lewis Hamilton finished close behind that trio in ninth having endured a disappointing race from seventh on the grid.

With Mercedes using the advent of the lap-one red flag to switch both their cars to the hard tyre in order to try a one-stop, Hamilton - on his own accord - let Russell through in the first stint when the sister car was running close behind and then was unable to make up the ground thereafter.

And Yuki Tsunoda gave the passionate Japanese crowd reason to cheer by taking the final point in 10th.

In the Drivers' Championship, Verstappen increases his lead after four races to 13 points with Perez reclaiming second from Leclerc, who is five further points adrift, ahead of F1's return to China next time out on April 19-21.

Japanese GP result: Top 10 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull



3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari



4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



5) Lando Norris, McLaren



6) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



7) George Russell, Mercedes



8) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



9) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



10) Yuki Tsunoda, RB

What happened in the Ricciardo-Albon collision?

Ricciardo and Albon tangled on the approach to Turn Three as the pack snaked through Suzuka's iconic Esses for the first time.

Starting on harder and therefore less grippy tyres from 11th on the grid compared to many of the cars around him who were on the faster softs, Ricciardo was overtaken by several cars before Turn One and then found himself being challenged by Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Albon's Williams.

Approaching the left-handed third turn, and with Stroll on the inside and Albon looking at a possible overtake on his outside, Ricciardo came across to the right to take the usual racing line but his RB's right-rear tyre tagged the Williams' left-front and the contact sent both cars off track and into the barriers.

"I think Ricciardo reacts to Stroll on his left-hand side," said Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson. "That's unfortunate. It wasn't Albon's fault and it wasn't Ricciardo's.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Ricciardo believes his collision with Alex Albon was just a 'racing incident', while the Williams driver is not optimistic about the state of his chassis.

"Ricciardo is going for the racing line and three into one doesn't really go. It's a racing incident and wrong place, wrong time for Albon."

Stewards placed the incident under investigation with both drivers due to report to them after the race.

