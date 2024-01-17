 Skip to content

F1 2024 race times: When the 24 grands prix start in new season live on Sky Sports F1 as schedule confirmed

Find out when all 24 races will start in UK time in 2024, with the new season beginning with back-to-back races on Saturdays; watch the whole season live on Sky Sports F1 from February 29, with pre-season testing up first on February 21-23

Wednesday 17 January 2024 13:17, UK

Fernando Alonso got Aston Martin on the podium alongside Red Bull in Bahrain
Image: Fernando Alonso joined the Red Bull drivers on the podium at 2023's season-opening Grand Prix in Bahrain

Formula 1's race start times have been confirmed for the 2024 season, when the first two grands prix will take place on Saturdays.

The record 24-race season live on Sky Sports F1 starts with back-to-back events in the Middle East in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with the schedule at both events moved forward a day compared to normal due to the start of Ramadan on the Sunday of the latter Jeddah race week.

That means practice at both events will take place on Thursday, with qualifying on Friday and the Grand Prix on the Saturday.

McLaren have revealed their brand new 2024 livery ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

Bahrain's season-opener on Saturday March 2 starts at 3pm UK time live on Sky Sports F1, with Saudi Arabia's GP under way at 5pm on Saturday March 9. Both events run under floodlights.

Las Vegas in November is the other race in the season that takes place on a Saturday, although the time difference to the west coast in the USA means that it is again an early Sunday morning start for UK viewers.

When races will start on Sky Sports F1 in 2024

Race Date UK start
Bahrain March 2* 3pm
Saudi Arabia March 9* 5pm
Australia March 24 4am
Japan April 7 6am
China April 21 8am
Miami May 5 9pm
Emilia Romagna May 19 2pm
Monaco May 26 2pm
Canada June 9 7pm
Spain June 23 2pm
Austria June 30 2pm
Great Britain July 7 3pm
Hungary July 21 2pm
Belgium July 28 2pm
Netherlands August 25 2pm
Italy September 1 2pm
Azerbaijan September 15 12pm
Singapore September 22 1pm
United States October 20 8pm
Mexico October 27 8pm
Brazil November 3 5pm
Las Vegas November 24 6am
Qatar December 1 5pm
Abu Dhabi December 8 1pm
*UK SATURDAY

After concerns were raised by some drivers and team bosses about the late nature of the inaugural Vegas schedule, although the race is again listed for a 10pm local start (6am Sunday UK), the rest of the weekend schedule remains unconfirmed, suggesting that plans for tweaks are afoot. Qualifying started at midnight local time at the inaugural event on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, for instance.

The full schedule for the six Sprint events - China, Miami, Austria, the United States, Brazil and Qatar - also remains subject to confirmation, with F1's stakeholders meeting in the coming weeks to finalise the format for those weekends which feature the additional 100km Saturday Sprint race.

It is expected that, at the very least, the format will be altered so that the events connected to the Sprint - the Sprint Shootout and then 100km race itself - are placed first in the weekend schedule before qualifying for the Grand Prix and then the full Sunday race itself.

The European races take place at what has become the normal 2pm start time in the UK - with a 3pm local start on home ground at Silverstone on July 7.

Last year's return of the Qatar GP in October saw drivers struggle in extreme heat and humidity. The race was already scheduled to take place almost two months later in 2024, serving as this year's penultimate round on December 1, when conditions should be cooler. The race start time has now also been moved back by three hours too to 8pm local (5pm UK).

Every track session from the 2024 season is live on Sky Sports F1, while pre-season testing in Bahrain is also live from February 21-23.

24 races in 2024! Watch every round of next season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29-March 2. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW

