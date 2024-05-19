Emilia Romagna GP: Max Verstappen holds off late Lando Norris challenge to seal victory at Imola

Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Lando Norris to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead with victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Verstappen appeared to be cruising to victory having opened up a 7.5s advantage with 20 of the 63 laps remaining, but McLaren's Norris produced a stunning surge to close within a second in a thrilling finale.

Having lost out to Norris in Miami two weeks ago, Verstappen's fifth victory in seven races this season puts his quest for a fourth successive drivers' title back on track.

Charles Leclerc took third to seal Ferrari's first podium at Imola since 2006, with Norris' McLaren team-mate Piastri beating Carlos Sainz in the Italian team's other car to fourth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen rants about Yuki Tsunoda, who holds him up at the Tosa hairpin.

Verstappen's world championship lead grows to 48 points, with Leclerc displacing Perez in second. Norris remains fourth, 60 points off the lead, but just six back from Perez in third.

Lewis Hamilton was sixth ahead of George Russell, who gave up the position to his Mercedes team-mate as he made a late pit stop for a fresh set of tyres which enabled him to earn the Silver Arrows an extra point with the fastest lap of the race.

Emilia Romagna GP result: Top 10 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2) Lando Norris, Mclaren



3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



4) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari



6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



7) George Russell, Mercedes



8) Sergio Perez, Red Bull



9) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



10) Yuki Tsunoda, RB





Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was only able to take eighth as the lack of overtaking opportunities at the famed circuit made it difficult for him to make progress from 11th on the grid.

Perez's small contribution means that Red Bull's lead over Ferrari in the constructors' standings increased by just four points to 56 points. McLaren are 114 points back from Red Bull in third.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso left the pits to find his left brake catching fire but it cooled down once he returned to track.

Lance Stroll came ninth to seal his first points since the Australian Grand Prix and salvage some points for Aston Martin as team-mate Fernando Alonso ended a torrid weekend in 19th.

Yuki Tsunoda was unable to maintain the impressive one-lap pace that saw him qualify seventh for RB, but took the final point in 10th to continue his strong start to the season.

Norris gives Verstappen huge late scare

Having overcome Red Bull's practice struggles to seal a record-equalling eighth successive pole position on Saturday, Verstappen had admitted ahead of the race that he was still unsure over the strength of the RB20's long-run pace.

Those doubts, which were shared both in and outside of Red Bull, appeared to have been erased as the Dutchman eased clear of Norris after holding off the Brit at the start.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen holds off Lando Norris in the opening lap of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Verstappen had opened up a near seven-second advantage by the time Norris stopped at the end of lap 22, and that lead reached a peak of almost 7.7s with 20 laps to go after Verstappen had also switched the medium tyres he started on for the hard compound.

At that point, Norris appeared more likely to finish third than first, with Leclerc closing within a second to apply pressure for several laps.

The Ferrari driver made an error as he ran over the grass at Variante Alta on lap 47, freeing Norris from the pressure.

Leclerc suddenly fell away, with attention quickly turning to the fact that Norris was suddenly closing on Verstappen at a rapid rate.

The gap continued to close as both drivers struggled for grip on ageing tyres, with the tension increased by the fact Verstappen had received a black and white flag for two track limits breaches and was one more away from incurring a five-second penalty.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zak Brown and Oscar Piastri both believe McLaren will able to take the fight to Red Bull if they 'keep doing what they are doing'.

Norris was just a tenth of a second outside the one-second margin he needed to be within to activate DRS assistance on the final lap, which enabled Verstappen to just about hold on for the chequered flag.

While Verstappen's win strengthens his position as clear favourite for the title, Norris' performance will increase hope that McLaren can continue to push the Dutchman and Red Bull throughout the remainder of the campaign.

Norris continued to impress after sealing his maiden F1 victory in Miami, while McLaren could have been in an even stronger position going into the race had Piastri not been demoted from second to fifth on the grid for an unnecessary impeding violation in the first part of qualifying.

Piastri clearly had strong race pace too, as he pressed Sainz throughout the stint before comfortably pulling off an undercut on the Ferrari during the pit stops.

More to follow...

Emilia Romagna GP Result Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:25:25.252 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.725 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +7.916 4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +14.132 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +22.325 6) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +35.104 7) George Russell Mercedes +47.154 8) Sergio Perez Red Bull +54.776 9) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +79.556 10) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1 lap 11) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1 lap 12) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 lap 13) Daniel Ricciardo RB +1 lap 14) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap 15) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1 lap 16) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 lap 17) Logan Sargeant Williams +1 lap 18) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1 lap 19) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1 lap Alex Albon Williams Did Not Finish

Next up it's time for the most-famous F1 race of them all - the Monaco Grand Prix. Watch every session from the famous street circuit from Friday live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 2pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime