Austrian GP: George Russell ends Mercedes win drought after Max Verstappen-Lando Norris collision

George Russell cashed in to take a completely unexpected Austrian GP win for Mercedes after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided in an acrimonious battle for the lead.

A rare slow Red Bull service on race leader Verstappen's car at the second round of stops turned the complexion of the race on its head and put Norris, who had been six seconds adrift before then, on the Dutchman's tail in to the closing laps of the race and saw him launch a series of bids for the lead.

Norris had already twice expressed his anger with what he felt was Verstappen's "unfair" defence of position, with the Red Bull driver also accusing his McLaren rival of trying over-ambitious moves, before the two made controversial contact as the Briton tried to overtake again on lap 64.

With the McLaren attempting to go around the outside of the Red Bull into the Turn Three braking zone, the two cars touched rear wheels - each suffering punctures - and went wide in to the run-off area before heading for emergency visits to the pits with their damaged cars.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen engaged in an exhilarating battle for the race lead before the pair crashed into one another, as George Russell ended up capitalising to win the Austrian Grand Prix

While Norris was unable to continue and dropped out of the race, Verstappen returned to the track and finished in fifth place.

Verstappen was soon adjudged by stewards to have been at fault for the collision and handed a 10-second time penalty, although it did not change his fifth place result.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

With Russell having run third for the majority of the race, the Briton gleefully took over the lead and completed the final laps to secure just his second career win in F1 - his and Mercedes' first since November 2022.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri ended up a close second and left to rue what might have been after he had dropped from third to seventh on the grid after a track limits penalty, which he and his team had vehemently disagreed with, on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Toto Wolff attempts to motivate Lewis Hamilton, after the Mercedes driver received a five-second penalty at the Austrian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz beat Lewis Hamilton to the final podium berth on an otherwise disappointing weekend Ferrari when they were clearing only the fourth-fastest car again.

Hamilton, who had battled team-mate Russell for third in the opening laps before dropping back, had earlier served a five-second penalty for crossing the white line on the entry to his first pit stop.

On a sensational day for the Haas team, Nico Hulkenberg crossed the line in sixth and team-mate Kevin Magnussen eighth - the pair finishing ether side of Sergio Perez, whose struggles in the second Red Bull continued - in a bumper points day for the team which moves them into seventh place in the Constructors' Championship.

More to follow…

Austrian GP result: Top 10 1) George Russell, Mercedes



2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari



4) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



5) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



6) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas



7) Sergio Perez, Red Bull



8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas



9) Daniel Ricciardo, RB



10) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

F1's summer triple-header concludes with the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase, with Sunday's race at 3pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime