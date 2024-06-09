Canadian GP: Max Verstappen overcomes wet-race chaos to beat rueful Lando Norris, George Russell to win

Max Verstappen won a chaotic and gripping Canadian Grand Prix with Lando Norris and George Russell left to reflect on what might have been after a Montreal race of high drama amid on-off rain.

In an unpredictable 70-lap race that featured four changes of lead and two Safety Car periods triggered by crashes, Verstappen returned to winning ways a fortnight after Red Bull's miserable Monaco for his fifth win of the season to extend his world title lead again.

McLaren's Norris twice led the race - the first time after overtaking both Verstappen and Russell - but had to settle for second after the cards did not fall in his favour.

Polesitter Russell ended up third and finished the race particularly frustrated having impressively led the early stages. The Mercedes driver even dropped as low as fifth at one point into the closing stages and was passed by team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who briefly held a podium place before Russell repassed him on the penultimate lap.

Hamilton's wait for a first Grand Prix podium in 2024 therefore continues, although fourth is still his best result of his disappointing season.

Oscar Piastri was fifth in the second McLaren with Fernando Alonso sixth for Aston Martin.

Ferrari though endured a total nightmare with their hopes of building momentum from their Monaco win undone by retirements for both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who caused a second Safety Car by spinning and collecting Williams' Alex Albon.

Sergio Perez's miserable weekend ended in a DNF too after the Mexican, who had dropped out in Q1 on Saturday, crashed and broke his Red Bull's rear wing against the barriers.

Canadian GP result: Top 10 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2) Lando Norris, McLaren



3) George Russell, Mercedes



4) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



5) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



6) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



7) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



8) Daniel Ricciardo, RB



9) Pierre Gasly, Alpine



10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

