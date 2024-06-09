Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver bemoans 'one of the worst races' of his career at Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton described the Canadian Grand Prix as "one of the worst races" he has driven in his career as Mercedes failed to capitalise on their strong pace in Montreal.

The seven-time world champion advanced from seventh on the grid to finish fourth in a thrilling race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday but was far from satisfied with his driving.

Hamilton had been in contention to top qualifying on Saturday before a hugely disappointing final run saw him drop down the timesheet as his team-mate George Russell took pole.

The 39-year-old, who is leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari at the end of the season, cut a disconsolate figure after qualifying, and said his mood was little better after the race.

"I'm not feeling much different," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"It was over the weekend just a really poor performance from myself. Yesterday, some other things came into it, but mostly myself.

"Then today, just one of the worst races that I've driven. Just lots of mistakes. But of course, if I'd have qualified better I would have been in a much better position.

"So it is what it is. I will go back to the drawing board."

'The car was capable of winning'

Hamilton has failed to add to his record tally of 103 F1 victories since December 2021, and admitted his disappointment was heightened by the fact he believed the W15 was capable of victory in Montreal as Max Verstappen won for Red Bull.

He was able to make early progress as he cleared Daniel Ricciardo on the opening lap, but would have to wait for a Safety Car intervention to pass Fernando Alonso for fifth during their pit stops.

A second Safety Car kept Hamilton in contention for a podium and he took advantage of a mistake from Russell to move into the top three in the closing stages, only for his team-mate to retake the position.

"I think this weekend the car was capable of winning," he added. "So that's why it's not such a great feeling. But we'll take the points and keep moving, keep trying."

Despite the team's disappointment at having failed to maximise their performance, there were positives to be taken from Mercedes delivering by far their most competitive display of the season to date.

Upgrades brought to the W15 over recent races appear to have combined to close the gap to the leading trio of Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari, while it remains to be seen how bigger part conditions played in Mercedes' Canada success.

"On the positive note, a big, big thank you to everyone back at the factory for progressing this car, because it is becoming a car we can fight with," Hamilton said.

"That's a real positive going into this next part of the season. I know we'll have hopefully some more upgrades coming along the way, so it's going to be a close battle.

"If I get my head on right, I'll get better results at some stage."

