Singapore GP: Lando Norris claims dominant win to reduce Max Verstappen's world championship lead

Lando Norris maintained his world championship charge with a dominant victory for McLaren at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Briton exhibited stunning pace in a lights-to-flag victory under the lights of the street circuit, but Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen was able to limit his rival's inroads by taking second for Red Bull.

Norris, who finished 20 seconds clear of Verstappen, moves to within 52 points of the Dutchman at the top of the standings with six rounds of the season remaining.

Oscar Piastri provided further evidence of McLaren's pace by passing Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to go from fifth on the grid to third at the chequered flag, extending the team's Constructors' Championship advantage over Red Bull to 41 points.

Russell held off Charles Leclerc for fourth, while a frustrated Hamilton was sixth ahead of the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz after the seven-time world champion's gamble to start on soft tyres from third on the grid failed to pay off.

Norris had failed to hold the lead at the end of the first lap in all five of his previous grand prix starts from pole, but on this occasion made a superb getaway to pull comfortably clear on the approach to the first corner.

Singapore GP result: Top 10 1) Lando Norris, McLaren



2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



3) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



4) George Russell, Mercedes



5) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



7) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari



8) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



9) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas



10) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

He then opened a gap of 25 seconds to Verstappen before the first and only round of pit stops, displaying a pace advantage that will heighten belief he can pull off a remarkable comeback to deny the Dutchman a fourth successive drivers' title.

The only moments of jeopardy for Norris were self-inflicted, as he locked up and clipped the barrier on lap 29 shortly before his pit stop to cause minor front-wing damage, before once more bumping a barrier with his right rear tyre on lap 45.

"It was an amazing race," Norris said. "A few too many close calls - I had a couple of little moments in the middle - but it was well controlled, I think, otherwise.

"The car was mega. I could push, we were flying the whole race, and at the end could just chill. So it was a nice race, still tough, I'm a bit out of breath, but a fun one."

Norris was on course to gain a further point for the fastest lap of the race before being denied by Daniel Ricciardo, who finished last on track in 18th and was therefore not eligible to claim the point himself, but stopped for a new set of tyres to better his former team-mate's effort on his penultimate circuit.

Ricciardo, who drives for Red Bull's junior squad RB, is expected to lose his seat to Liam Lawson ahead of the United States Grand Prix next month.

Singapore GP Result Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:40:52.571 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +20.945 3) Oscar Piastri McLaren +41.999 4) George Russell Mercedes +1:01.453 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1:01.998 6) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1:24.565 7) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1:35.028 8) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1 lap 9) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1 lap 10) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1 lap 11) Franco Colapinto Williams +1 lap 12) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1 lap 13) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap 14) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap 15) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1 lap 16) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1 lap 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 lap 18) Daniel Ricciardo RB +1 lap Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF Alex Albon Williams DNF

