F1 2024 team-mate head-to-heads: Qualifying, Sprint, Sprint Qualifying and Grand Prix results compared

Tuesday 4 June 2024 05:57, UK
We are one-third of the way through the 2024 Formula 1 season with eight events down and 16 to go.
After early Red Bull dominance on the track, the field appears to have closed up as McLaren and Ferrari have both won races, while the midfield continues to be extremely competitive.
Something that never changes in F1 for each driver is you must beat your team-mate. There have been some fascinating inter-team battles up and down the grid this year, so Sky Sports F1 take a look at the key stats from each outfit.
N.B. Grid penalties are not included in qualifying head-to-head scores. No Sprint or Race Day score is given if both cars fail to finish or at least one car fails to start.
QUALIFYING
SPRINT QUALIFYING
SPRINT
RACE DAY
STORY SO FAR
It's been one-way traffic at Red Bull as Max Verstappen is yet to be beaten in a competitive session by Sergio Perez when reliability hasn't been a factor.
Perez has gone over a year without a win and when Verstappen suffered from a brake failure at the Australian Grand Prix, the Mexican only finished fifth.
If Red Bull want to win the constructors' championship, Perez must get closer to Verstappen.
QUALIFYING
SPRINT QUALIFYING
SPRINT
RACE DAY
It's been a season of two halves so far at Ferrari. Carlos Sainz came flying out of the blocks with three podiums from three starts, winning in Melbourne and a question of what could have been if he hadn't missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to surgery on his appendix.
But, the last four events have seen Leclerc back to his best and he's been ahead of Sainz in the key sessions, which culminated with victory on home soil at the Monaco Grand Prix.
QUALIFYING
SPRINT QUALIFYING
SPRINT
RACE DAY
STORY SO FAR
Lando Norris is in front of Oscar Piastri in the key qualifying and race head-to-heads but there has been little to separate the McLaren pair overall.
Piastri has made strides with his tyre management and drove just as well as Norris in the Miami Grand Prix, before having some unfortunate contact with Sainz.
This is the most Norris has been pushed at McLaren for a few years and both drivers are pushing each other forward.
QUALIFYING
SPRINT QUALIFYING
SPRINT
RACE DAY
*Russell crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix on Lap 57, but was a classified finisher in 17th
Lewis Hamilton is having his worst season in F1 yet and it's not being helped by the fact George Russell is beating him in qualifying and the race.
Aside from a front-row start for the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint, and second place in the shortened race, Hamilton has had little to shout about whereas Russell has got more out of the car.
In 2023, Hamilton was clearly stronger in the races but that hasn't happened this year and Russell has asserted himself as the lead driver.
QUALIFYING
SPRINT QUALIFYING
SPRINT
RACE DAY
STORY SO FAR
Lance Stroll hasn't been as convincingly dominated by Fernando Alonso this year compared to 2023 but the Spaniard still has the upper hand.
Alonso scored points in each of the opening six races, while Stroll could only do so twice. The latter only finished ahead of his team-mate at the Australian Grand Prix due to Alonso's penalty for causing George Russell to crash out.
Qualifying has been much closer though, so that's an area where Stroll can take some confidence.
QUALIFYING
SPRINT QUALIFYING
SPRINT
RACE DAY
*Neither driver finished the Chinese GP
STORY SO FAR
Yuki Tsunoda has clearly been head and shoulders above Daniel Ricciardo in their first full season together as team-mates at RB.
Tsunoda has simply been quicker in all departments and, apart from a strong showing in Bahrain and Miami, Ricciardo just hasn't had the pace.
The Australian will need all of his experience to fight back as he could find himself on the ropes to retain a seat in F1.
QUALIFYING
SPRINT QUALIFYING
SPRINT
RACE DAY
*Neither driver finished the Monaco GP
STORY SO FAR
Nico Hulkenberg is arguably the most underrated driver in F1 at the moment and is not slowing down at the age of 36.
Kevin Magnussen has been a great team player for Haas, particularly at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the Miami Sprint, but he's been in that position because Hulkenberg has been in front.
Magnussen's seat for 2025 isn't guaranteed, so he is another driver who needs to close the gap to his team-mate.
QUALIFYING
*Williams withdrew Sargeant from the Australian Grand Prix
SPRINT QUALIFYING
SPRINT
RACE DAY
*Sargeant did not start the Australian Grand Prix
STORY SO FAR
The Williams inter-team battle is the most one-sided in the field as Logan Sargeant just can't improve enough to get on terms with Alex Albon.
Williams haven't had the car to shine as much as 2023 but the advantage Albon holds over Sargeant is no different. The American is yet to outqualify Albon and is coming under increasing pressure from the team.
QUALIFYING
SPRINT QUALIFYING
SPRINT
RACE DAY
STORY SO FAR
Esteban Ocon has the edge over Pierre Gasly on Saturdays and Sundays, but there hasn't been much to separate the Alpine pair.
Ocon's better starting position has helped him in the races and he's been slightly better with tyre management, which helped him to 10th place at the Miami Grand Prix.
QUALIFYING
SPRINT QUALIFYING
SPRINT
RACE DAY
STORY SO FAR
Valtteri Bottas has a 100 per cent record over Zhou Guanyu at Sauber but their poor pit stops in the early part of the season make it difficult to compare them on race day.
Bottas has continued his trend of being a step ahead of Zhou and both drivers are driving for a seat on the 2025 grid, knowing at least one of them will be leaving the team at the end of this year.
