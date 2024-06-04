F1 2024 team-mate head-to-heads: Qualifying, Sprint, Sprint Qualifying and Grand Prix results compared

We are one-third of the way through the 2024 Formula 1 season with eight events down and 16 to go.

After early Red Bull dominance on the track, the field appears to have closed up as McLaren and Ferrari have both won races, while the midfield continues to be extremely competitive.

Something that never changes in F1 for each driver is you must beat your team-mate. There have been some fascinating inter-team battles up and down the grid this year, so Sky Sports F1 take a look at the key stats from each outfit.

N.B. Grid penalties are not included in qualifying head-to-head scores. No Sprint or Race Day score is given if both cars fail to finish or at least one car fails to start.

Red Bull: Max Verstappen vs Sergio Perez

QUALIFYING

Verstappen 8-0 Perez

Best result: Verstappen 1st, Perez 2nd

Poles: Verstappen 7-0 Perez

SPRINT QUALIFYING

Verstappen 2-0 Perez

SPRINT

Verstappen 2-0 Perez

RACE DAY

Verstappen 7-1 Perez

Best result: Verstappen 1st, Perez 2nd

Wins: Verstappen 5-0 Perez

Podiums: Verstappen 6-4 Perez

Points: Verstappen 169-107 Perez

STORY SO FAR

It's been one-way traffic at Red Bull as Max Verstappen is yet to be beaten in a competitive session by Sergio Perez when reliability hasn't been a factor.

Perez has gone over a year without a win and when Verstappen suffered from a brake failure at the Australian Grand Prix, the Mexican only finished fifth.

If Red Bull want to win the constructors' championship, Perez must get closer to Verstappen.

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc vs Carlos Sainz

QUALIFYING

Leclerc 5-2 Sainz

Best result: Leclerc 1st, Sainz 2nd

Poles: Leclerc 1-0 Sainz

SPRINT QUALIFYING

Leclerc 1-1 Sainz

SPRINT

Leclerc 2-0 Sainz

RACE DAY

Leclerc 4-3 Sainz

Best result: Leclerc 1st, Sainz 1st

Wins: Leclerc 1-1 Sainz

Podiums: Leclerc 5-4 Sainz

Points: Leclerc 138-108 Sainz

It's been a season of two halves so far at Ferrari. Carlos Sainz came flying out of the blocks with three podiums from three starts, winning in Melbourne and a question of what could have been if he hadn't missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to surgery on his appendix.

But, the last four events have seen Leclerc back to his best and he's been ahead of Sainz in the key sessions, which culminated with victory on home soil at the Monaco Grand Prix.

McLaren: Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri

QUALIFYING

Norris 6-2 Piastri

Best result: Norris 2nd, Piastri 2nd

SPRINT QUALIFYING

Norris 1-1 Piastri

SPRINT

Norris 1-1 Piastri

RACE DAY

Norris 6-2 Piastri

Best result: Norris 1st, Piastri 2nd

Wins: Norris 1-0 Piastri

Podiums: Norris 4-1 Piastri

Points: Norris 113-71 Piastri

STORY SO FAR

Lando Norris is in front of Oscar Piastri in the key qualifying and race head-to-heads but there has been little to separate the McLaren pair overall.

Piastri has made strides with his tyre management and drove just as well as Norris in the Miami Grand Prix, before having some unfortunate contact with Sainz.

This is the most Norris has been pushed at McLaren for a few years and both drivers are pushing each other forward.

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell

QUALIFYING

Hamilton 1-7 Russell

Best result: Hamilton 7th, Russell 3rd

Q3 appearances: Hamilton 6-8

SPRINT QUALIFYING

Hamilton 1-1 Russell

SPRINT

Hamilton 1-1 Russell

RACE DAY

Hamilton 2-6 Russell*

Best result: Hamilton 6th, Russell 5th

Retirements: Hamilton 1-0 Russell

Points: Hamilton 54-42 Russell

*Russell crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix on Lap 57, but was a classified finisher in 17th

Lewis Hamilton is having his worst season in F1 yet and it's not being helped by the fact George Russell is beating him in qualifying and the race.

Aside from a front-row start for the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint, and second place in the shortened race, Hamilton has had little to shout about whereas Russell has got more out of the car.

In 2023, Hamilton was clearly stronger in the races but that hasn't happened this year and Russell has asserted himself as the lead driver.

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll

QUALIFYING

Alonso 4-4 Stroll

Best result: Alonso 3rd, Stroll 9th

Q3 appearances: Alonso 5-2 Stroll

SPRINT QUALIFYING

Alonso 1-1 Stroll

SPRINT

Alonso 1-1 Stroll

RACE DAY

Alonso 6-2 Stroll

Best result: Alonso 5th, Stroll 6th

Points: Alonso 33-11 Stroll

Retirements: Alonso 0-1 Stroll

STORY SO FAR

Lance Stroll hasn't been as convincingly dominated by Fernando Alonso this year compared to 2023 but the Spaniard still has the upper hand.

Alonso scored points in each of the opening six races, while Stroll could only do so twice. The latter only finished ahead of his team-mate at the Australian Grand Prix due to Alonso's penalty for causing George Russell to crash out.

Qualifying has been much closer though, so that's an area where Stroll can take some confidence.

RB: Yuki Tsunoda vs Daniel Ricciardo

QUALIFYING

Tsunoda 7-1 Ricciardo

Best result: Tsunoda 7th, Ricciardo 9th

Q3 appearances: Tsunoda 6-1 Ricciardo

SPRINT QUALIFYING

Tsunoda 2-0 Ricciardo

SPRINT

Tsunoda 2-0 Ricciardo

RACE DAY

Tsunoda 6-1 Ricciardo*

Best result: Tsunoda 7th, Ricciardo 12th

Points: Tsunoda 19-5 Ricciardo

Retirements: Tsunoda 1-2 Ricciardo

*Neither driver finished the Chinese GP

STORY SO FAR

Yuki Tsunoda has clearly been head and shoulders above Daniel Ricciardo in their first full season together as team-mates at RB.

Tsunoda has simply been quicker in all departments and, apart from a strong showing in Bahrain and Miami, Ricciardo just hasn't had the pace.

The Australian will need all of his experience to fight back as he could find himself on the ropes to retain a seat in F1.

Haas: Nico Hulkenberg vs Kevin Magnussen

QUALIFYING

Hulkenberg 6-2 Magnussen

Best result: Hulkenberg 9th, Magnussen 13th

Q3 appearances: Hulkenberg 4-0 Magnussen

SPRINT QUALIFYING

Hulkenberg 1-1 Magnussen

SPRINT

Hulkenberg 1-1 Magnussen

RACE DAY

Hulkenberg 6-1 Magnussen

Best result: Hulkenberg 9th, Magnussen 10th

Points: Hulkenberg 6-1 Magnussen

Retirements: 1-1

*Neither driver finished the Monaco GP

STORY SO FAR

Nico Hulkenberg is arguably the most underrated driver in F1 at the moment and is not slowing down at the age of 36.

Kevin Magnussen has been a great team player for Haas, particularly at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the Miami Sprint, but he's been in that position because Hulkenberg has been in front.

Magnussen's seat for 2025 isn't guaranteed, so he is another driver who needs to close the gap to his team-mate.

Williams: Alex Albon vs Logan Sargeant

QUALIFYING

Albon 7-0 Sargeant*

Best result: Albon 9th, Sargeant 17th

Q3 appearances: Albon 1-0 Sargeant

*Williams withdrew Sargeant from the Australian Grand Prix

SPRINT QUALIFYING

Albon 1-1 Sargeant

SPRINT

Albon 1-1 Sargeant

RACE DAY

Albon 5-2 Sargeant*

Best result: Albon 9th, Sargeant 14th

Points: Albon 2-0 Sargeant

Retirements: Albon 2-1 Sargeant

*Sargeant did not start the Australian Grand Prix

STORY SO FAR

The Williams inter-team battle is the most one-sided in the field as Logan Sargeant just can't improve enough to get on terms with Alex Albon.

Williams haven't had the car to shine as much as 2023 but the advantage Albon holds over Sargeant is no different. The American is yet to outqualify Albon and is coming under increasing pressure from the team.

Alpine: Esteban Ocon vs Pierre Gasly

QUALIFYING

Ocon 6-2 Gasly

Best result: Ocon 11th, Gasly 10th

Q3 appearances: Ocon 0-1 Gasly

SPRINT QUALIFYING

Ocon 1-1 Gasly

SPRINT

Ocon 1-1 Gasly

RACE DAY

Ocon 6-2 Gasly

Best result: Ocon 10th, Gasly 10th

Points: Ocon 1-1 Gasly

Retirements: 1-1

STORY SO FAR

Esteban Ocon has the edge over Pierre Gasly on Saturdays and Sundays, but there hasn't been much to separate the Alpine pair.

Ocon's better starting position has helped him in the races and he's been slightly better with tyre management, which helped him to 10th place at the Miami Grand Prix.

Sauber: Valtteri Bottas vs Zhou Guanyu

QUALIFYING

Bottas 8-0 Zhou

Best result: Bottas 10th, Zhou 16th

Q3 appearances: Bottas 1-0 Zhou

SPRINT QUALIFYING

Bottas 1-1 Zhou

SPRINT

Bottas 0-2 Zhou

RACE DAY

Bottas 4-4 Zhou

Best result: Bottas 13th, Zhou 11th

Points: 0-0

Retirements: 1-1

STORY SO FAR

Valtteri Bottas has a 100 per cent record over Zhou Guanyu at Sauber but their poor pit stops in the early part of the season make it difficult to compare them on race day.

Bottas has continued his trend of being a step ahead of Zhou and both drivers are driving for a seat on the 2025 grid, knowing at least one of them will be leaving the team at the end of this year.

