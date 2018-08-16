Ireland's TJ Doheny claims IBF title after points win over Ryosuke Iwasa

TJ Doheny was crowned as IBF champion after defeating Ryosuke Iwasa

Ireland's TJ Doheny has claimed the IBF super-bantamweight title after a points win over Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan.

The 31-year-old Australia-based fighter, who was born in Portlaoise, completed a unanimous decision win over his Japanese opponent with scores of 116-112, 117-112 and 115-113 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Doheny sustained cuts under both eyes over the hard-fought 12 rounds, but the unbeaten southpaw still managed to earn recognition from the judges with a succession of jabs and left hands.

We have a fight ladies and gents! pic.twitter.com/MF28TcGOwv — TJ Doheny (@TjDoheny) August 15, 2018

With this upset victory, Doheny emulates fellow Irishman Wayne McCullough, who was crowned as the WBC bantamweight champion following a points win over Yasuei Yakushiji in 1995.

Iwasa had previously suffered just two defeats, with Lee Haskins inflicting his last loss by stoppage in 2015, and he originally won the belt with a knockout win over Yukinori Oguni last September.

Daniel Roman defends WBA title against Gavin McDonnell, live on Sky Sports

Doheny joins a list of title holders in his division, including WBC champion Rey Vargas, WBO belt holder Isaac Dogboe and WBA king Daniel Roman, who makes a defence against Gavin McDonnell in Chicago on October 3, live on Sky Sports.