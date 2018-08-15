Beterbiev vs Johnson: Callum Johnson is fulfilling world title prediction by his late father

Callum Johnson challenges Artur Beterbiev for IBF belt, live on Sky Sports

Callum Johnson admits a world title win over Artur Beterbiev would be a "perfect end to a bad story" after fulfilling a prediction which was made by his late father.

The 32-year-old light-heavyweight has been forced to cope with family bereavement and a health scare in recent years, but returned with an explosive victory over Frank Buglioni to earn a shot at IBF champion Beterbiev in Chicago on October 6, live on Sky Sports.

Johnson's father had backed him to reach the top level, even from an early age, and his untimely death in 2016 has only instilled more motivation into the 2010 Commonwealth gold medallist as he prepares to challenge the unbeaten champion.

4:04 Johnson added British belt to his Commonwealth title with knockout of Buglioni Johnson added British belt to his Commonwealth title with knockout of Buglioni

"It will mean everything. I could settle and live the rest of my life," Johnson told Sky Sports. "If I never did anything ever again, I could sit on my settee forever and just be happy.

"My dad used to always say to me as a 13-year-old kid, 'You'll fight for a world title one day son'.

"At the time I didn't really think a lot of it. I probably didn't know what a world title was at the time, but it's all coming to light now.

"I think about it every day, just looking up to the sky, and saying 'we did it'. That for me, it would put a perfect ending to a bad story."

The threat posed by Beterbiev is evident in his boxing record, with all 12 of his victories coming inside the distance.

Beterbiev is regarded as one of the most dangerous punchers in boxing

Johnson said: "When you're feeling tired, and you think I'll miss this session, I can't miss this session because of the guy I'm fighting.

"It's all good, a little bit of fear, the nerves keep you sharp and it pushes you that extra mile in the gym."

Both fighters came face to face at last week's press conference and Johnson remains undaunted by the task that lies ahead, despite his opponent's fearsome reputation.

0:42 Johnson sized up Beterbiev in Chicago Johnson sized up Beterbiev in Chicago

"Everyone was saying how big he is, he's massive for the weight, and everything else, but first impressions I thought he's not that big," said Johnson.

"But you can never judge a book by its cover, let's be honest.

"I've seen him fight. I was obviously in the amateurs at the same time, and I know he's a monster, I know how good he is, and I know what I'm up against.

"I've got a mountain to climb, but I've bought some good rock climbing boots."