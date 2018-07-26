Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker trade verbal jabs at final press conference

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker made confident predictions in front of the cameras

Dillian Whyte traded verbal jabs with Joseph Parker, while the rival promoters backed up their boasts at the final press conference in fight week.

The heavyweights went head to head in front of the watching media ahead of Saturday's high-stakes clash at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

There was more malice in the pre-fight messages from Parker and Whyte as they will be fighting to keep their world title ambitions alive this weekend.

Does Dillian have doubts?

Parker tried to gain a psychological edge, accusing Whyte of disguising his doubts with "smack talk" in recent weeks.

Whyte had branded the New Zealander as a coward in comments beforehand, but Parker insists his opponent was just trying to hide his own mental weakness.

Smack down not smack talk!

Whyte dismissed Parker's criticism and says he will put a "smack down" on his opponent when the first bell rings this weekend.

The Brixton man believes Parker's trainer Kevin Barry is already making excuses before the first bell rings.

Del Boy's bet is on

There was a humorous twist at the end of the press conference as undercard fighter Dereck Chisora challenged both promoters to bet on the outcome of the Whyte-Parker fight.

After some more prompting from 'Del Boy', Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn agreed a £20,000 deal with David Higgins of Duco Events.

Whyte packs a punch

Frazer Clarke insists Whyte can dent Parker's renowned 'granite chin' after the Team GB fighter gained first hand experience of his power in sparring sessions.

If Dillian Whyte hits Joseph Parker clean on the chin with those small gloves, he's going to sleep. Frazer Clarke

The New Zealander justified his reputation for toughness by going 12 rounds with Anthony Joshua in a points loss, but Clarke says Whyte can put Parker 'to sleep', if he lands cleanly.

