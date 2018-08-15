Rocky Fielding is discussing a world title defence against James DeGale

Rocky Fielding celebrates his WBA title win over Tyron Zeuge

Rocky Fielding has welcomed talk of a potential world title defence against James DeGale, revealed his trainer Jamie Moore.

The Liverpudlian claimed the WBA super-middleweight title with a fifth-round stoppage win over Tyron Zeuge last month and is considering a list of challengers, including British rival DeGale.

After vacating his IBF belt, DeGale can dictate his next fight, and Moore believes Fielding is capable of producing another big upset win against the Olympic gold medallist.

"I've got to be honest, it's really, really sort of early days negotiating wise, so they are talking about it, but there's other names in the mix is as well," Moore told the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast.

"Even though, I would love that fight for Rocky, I really would. I think it's a great fight for him."

James DeGale relinquished the IBF belt after victory over Caleb Truax

DeGale avenged a disappointing defeat to Caleb Truax with a hard-fought points win in their April rematch, while he also battled to a draw with Badou Jack last year, and Moore believes the 32-year-old could be feeling the toll of a tough career.

"Again, style-wise it's a good blend for him," said Moore. "His last few performances haven't been his best performances, but I think it would be a little bit early to say that he's over the hill and past it.

I don't think we can jump the gun just yet, but Rocky fancies it and if James DeGale does, and we can do a deal, then I would be more than happy with that fight. Jamie Moore

"But timing might just be the right word for it. It is still early days.

