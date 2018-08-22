Dereck Chisora says Dillian Whyte stopped him from issuing a rematch challenge at The O2

Dereck Chisora wanted to confront British rival Dillian Whyte

Dereck Chisora says Dillian Whyte stopped him from issuing a challenge in the ring and wants to finally settle their rivalry in a rematch this year.

'Del Boy' produced an explosive knockout of Carlos Takam at The O2 last month, but security then prevented him from stepping between the ropes after Dillian Whyte defeated Joseph Parker on points in the main event.

An ugly feud between the Londoners has boiled over in the past, with Chisora hurling a table at Whyte in their pre-fight press conference, although the Finchley man says he simply wanted to demand a second heavyweight fight following his split decision loss in 2016.

Chisora was held back by security after Whyte's win

"We're just waiting for Eddie to let us know what we're going to do," Chisora told Sky Sports.

"I want that rematch with Dillian. He didn't want me in the ring. He told them: 'Don't let Dereck Chisora in the ring.'"

It's not even revenge. It's a great fight, people want it, and I want to give it to the fans. Dereck Chisora

Asked what he intended to say, Chisora said: "Let's have the rematch, what's the problem?

"I just want to fight Dillian Whyte. He never beat me the first time, so I want to show the people.

"It's not even revenge. It's a great fight, people want it, and I want to give it to the fans."

Whyte resisted a late onslaught from Parker

Whyte dropped Parker for the first time in his career, only to be pounded to the canvas himself as he survived a final round assault, and Chisora gave a scathing assessment of his performance.

"Terrible, Z." said Chisora, when giving a rating for the Brixton fighter.

4:20 'Del Boy' reflects on a career-best win over Carlos Takam 'Del Boy' reflects on a career-best win over Carlos Takam

The 34-year-old is back in contention for big-name fights after he overcame a ferocious onslaught from Takam before flooring him twice to signal a dramatic stoppage win in the eighth round.

"Loads of people wrote me off," said Chisora. "It felt great. I knew the knockout was going to come, but I didn't know what round.

"At the beginning of the fight, he came so tough, he was very strong. I had to change the game-plan straight away."