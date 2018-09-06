Dillian Whyte's rematch with Dereck Chisora could be agreed quickly for December, says Eddie Hearn

Dillian Whyte's rematch with Dereck Chisora "could be made quite quickly" as both heavyweights want to renew their rivalry in December, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

'Del Boy' is top of a shortlist of possible opponents for Whyte after they shared a memorable battle in December 2016, with the Brixton man emerging victorious by split decision.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has already opened talks over a second fight and hopes it will be staged in London before the end of the year.

Chisora tried to confront Whyte at The O2 in July

"I think Chisora is the fight that could well happen in December of this year," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"We're in talks with both of those guys, they both want that fight. The first fight was one of the best heavyweight fights I've ever seen, the rematch would be epic."

Dominic Breazeale has also been mentioned as a potential foe for Whyte, although fellow American Jarrell Miller appears to prefer a WBA 'regular' title fight, instead of a discussed battle with 'The Body Snatcher.'

"Right now, I think the Breazeale fight is a possibility for Whyte, Jarrell Miller, but Chisora is a big favourite for a big December shootout, potentially in London," said Hearn.

"Miller is mandatory for Manuel Charr, but Charr is waiting to fight as well, so I think anything is possible in this division right now.

"But the Chisora-Whyte fight is the one that could be made quite quickly. We've seen the first episode and quite frankly I want to see the second one."

Whyte is the current favourite for an April fight against Anthony Joshua, who must firstly defend his world titles against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Hearn has again been frustrated in his efforts to restart negotiations for a massive fight with Deontay Wilder, although he admits any ambitious plans for the future could be ruined by a loss to Povetkin.

"Certainly Dillian Whyte is the fight that makes sense for AJ in terms of excitement, in terms of a domestic heavyweight championship between two heavyweights," he said.

"I can't stress enough, the fight we want in April is Deontay Wilder. If their team will keep refusing to talk to us, we can't do a lot about it.

"We have to make the fights that are available, and Dillian Whyte would step up at any moment and fight Anthony Joshua.

"But I must stress, Anthony Joshua against Alexander Povetkin is a real, real fight. In the independent rankings, No 1 against No 3.

"It's a fight on September 22 to determine the best heavyweight in the world, because the best heavyweight in the world is Anthony Joshua."

