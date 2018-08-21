Carl Froch
P4P Top 10: Carl Froch opts for Vasyl Lomachenko as leading fighter in list of world's best
'The Cobra' picks Vasyl Lomachenko as the best, but the multi-weight 'Monster' from Japan isn't far away...
Last Updated: 21/08/18 11:51am
The so-called season is over so we have asked The Panel to pick the best 10 fighters on the planet, in their pound-for-pound list. Carl Froch is today's expert...
1 - Vasyl Lomachenko (11-1-KO9)
We already knew he had unrivalled skill but the way he got up off the floor and fought through a shoulder injury against a tremendous opponent in Jorge Linares proved his toughness matches his boxing ability. He is now the complete fighter.
Froch on Lomachenko
2 - Terence Crawford (33-0-KO24)
This guy has tremendous ability and a real nasty streak to go with it. Crawford is racing through the divisions and the best is maybe yet to come.
3 - Naoya Inoue (16-0-KO14)
Another multi-weight world champion. Inoue might just be the best body puncher on the planet, right now. Hadouken!
4 - Oleksandr Usyk (15-0-KO11)
To have achieved so much after so few fights is astounding. His performance against Murat Gassiev was a masterclass. He could well be a future No 1, as well.
5 - Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (48-2-KO38)
The Thai came from nowhere to twice beat Roman Gonzalez and proved it wasn't a fluke. He can bang for such a small guy and then beating the brilliant Juan Francisco Estrada, was the icing on the cake.
6 - Mikey Garcia (39-0-KO30)
Garcia has come back from a long lay-off better than ever. He seems to have a real desire to be great and is hunting fights with the best.
7 - Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1-KO34)
He may not quite be be the force of 18 months ago, but he will be on anybody's list. 'GGG' is still a formidable figure and will remain one until he retires.
8 - Errol Spence Jr (24-0-KO21)
Another beautiful body-puncher but has way more to his game than just that. He has made two defences of his belt in 2018 and I am sure he will rise up this list in the coming years.
9 - Saul Alvarez (49-1-2-KO34)
The Clenbuterol saga and subsequent Golovkin rematch cancellation puts a cloud over 'Canelo', but he is still a fearsome combination puncher.
10 - Leo Santa Cruz (35-1-1-KO19)
He might be a surprise on people's lists but his recent victory over Abner Mares secured his position as the No 1 featherweight in the world.
