P4P Top 10: Carl Froch opts for Vasyl Lomachenko as leading fighter in list of world's best

The so-called season is over so we have asked The Panel to pick the best 10 fighters on the planet, in their pound-for-pound list. Carl Froch is today's expert...

1 - Vasyl Lomachenko (11-1-KO9)

We already knew he had unrivalled skill but the way he got up off the floor and fought through a shoulder injury against a tremendous opponent in Jorge Linares proved his toughness matches his boxing ability. He is now the complete fighter.

He is now the complete fighter. Froch on Lomachenko

2 - Terence Crawford (33-0-KO24)

This guy has tremendous ability and a real nasty streak to go with it. Crawford is racing through the divisions and the best is maybe yet to come.

3 - Naoya Inoue (16-0-KO14)

Another multi-weight world champion. Inoue might just be the best body puncher on the planet, right now. Hadouken!

4 - Oleksandr Usyk (15-0-KO11)

To have achieved so much after so few fights is astounding. His performance against Murat Gassiev was a masterclass. He could well be a future No 1, as well.

5 - Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (48-2-KO38)

The Thai came from nowhere to twice beat Roman Gonzalez and proved it wasn't a fluke. He can bang for such a small guy and then beating the brilliant Juan Francisco Estrada, was the icing on the cake.

Highlights of the WBC super-flyweight title fight between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Roman Gonzalez Highlights of the WBC super-flyweight title fight between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Roman Gonzalez

6 - Mikey Garcia (39-0-KO30)

Garcia has come back from a long lay-off better than ever. He seems to have a real desire to be great and is hunting fights with the best.

7 - Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1-KO34)

He may not quite be be the force of 18 months ago, but he will be on anybody's list. 'GGG' is still a formidable figure and will remain one until he retires.

0:40 Gennady Golovkin explains why his rematch with Canelo Alvarez won't go the distance Gennady Golovkin explains why his rematch with Canelo Alvarez won't go the distance

8 - Errol Spence Jr (24-0-KO21)

Another beautiful body-puncher but has way more to his game than just that. He has made two defences of his belt in 2018 and I am sure he will rise up this list in the coming years.

9 - Saul Alvarez (49-1-2-KO34)

The Clenbuterol saga and subsequent Golovkin rematch cancellation puts a cloud over 'Canelo', but he is still a fearsome combination puncher.

10 - Leo Santa Cruz (35-1-1-KO19)

He might be a surprise on people's lists but his recent victory over Abner Mares secured his position as the No 1 featherweight in the world.

Monday - Johnny Nelson's Top 10 is here

Tuesday - Carl Froch's Top 10

Wednesday - Matthew Macklin's Top 10

Thursday - Tony Bellew's Top 10

Friday - Make your pick for the world's best pound-for-pound fighter

We will make sure you know where you can vote and debate the hot topic at the end of the week. Follow us @SkySportsBoxing, skysports.com/boxing or via the Sky Sports app.