Khan vs Vargas: Carl Froch says Amir Khan's crossover appeal and excitement are still there

Khan takes on Colombian Vargas on Saturday night

Amir Khan is looking for another world title crack or a huge stadium fight if he sees off Samuel Vargas on Saturday night, and Carl Froch believes his crossover appeal and entertainment factor alone will have people tuning in...

Whether they love him or loathe him, they want to watch Amir Khan fight.

He has always been interesting to watch but this stage of his career is even more intriguing than usual.

You never know what's going to happen in a Khan fight. OK, looking at Samuel Vargas and his record, we are pretty sure we know the outcome but how and when, we are never sure with Khan.

Eddie Hearn says a win for Khan over Vargas will set up a

He has always been a big name but his spell in the jungle made him even bigger. More and more people became aware of Amir Khan. He has the crossover following and not just boxing fans know who he is. I did it a bit in the dance show I took part in and fighting at Wembley, but Khan is certainly known by the armchair fan or the lady next door, who watches Coronation Street.

The way he fights, the fast hands and guaranteed excitement we have all seen, are still there, and so is that fragility. We have all seen that, too. I will be surprised if Vargas does that on Saturday night, but we can never be certain with Khan. Carl Froch

There has been talk of a stadium fight for him next and who knows? The one thing we do know is even Khan is not up there with Anthony Joshua. He is a new, different breed to the rest of us in boxing.

I remember using the phrase "international superstar" for my Wembley fight, but look at Josh and his 7m Instagram followers and however many Twitter followers - he is already there on that one. And there is one big difference: everybody loves him.

Joshua has an even bigger crossover appeal

Joshua might have been getting a bit criticism of late, but that is always the way in boxing. Like I say, love or loathe Khan, people will be following and watching him.

Khan's 2010 win over Maidana proved he has heart, says Froch

There is never a dull fight with him, either. Even if they last less than a minute like the last one, it is brilliant to watch. His fight against Marcos Maidana back in 2010 was a great fight when he showed great heart, and a chin I didn't think he had.

You know Khan has his sights on one more big fight and that just adds to the usual intrigue. He will either go out in a blaze of glory or on his back, a bit like my friend David Haye.

People watched him because they knew it was going to be exciting, one way or the other. Now it is Amir Khan's turn once again.

Froch says Khan reminds him of David Haye

