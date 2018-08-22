P4P Top 10: Matthew Macklin ranks Vasyl Lomachenko the world's best

The boxing 'season' is over so we have asked some of our Panel to pick their pound-for-pound list. There is no Floyd Mayweather and no Andre Ward anymore, so with an open field, see who Matthew Macklin has put top of the pile...

1 - Vasyl Lomachenko (11-1-KO9)

He could possibly be the most gifted boxer we've ever seen. Lomachenko is just sensational. He is just on a different level than the rest and although we are talking miniscule amounts, his skill, his class, everything about him stands out.

He could possibly be the most gifted boxer we've ever seen Macklin on Lomachenko

2 - Mikey Garcia (39-0-KO30)

He is coming to his peak now. I think he is crying out for that signature fight, but it could well have to come against Lomachenko or Crawford. But until then, he has everything.

3 - Terence Crawford (33-0-KO24)

He's been a top fighter for a while but he is right on top of his game. They're just aren't any weaknesses to 'Bud'. He is clever, he hits hard, he's strong, wiry. He just has it all.

4 - Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1-KO34)

I don't think he is the fighter he was, but of course 'GGG' is still top drawer. He has had a hectic schedule over the last five years - three or four fights a year - but is slipping back a bit.

Gennady Golovkin has not rewatched his first fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, which ended in a controversial draw, but he is determined to not to leave the rematch in the judges' hands

5 - Saul Alvarez (49-1-2-KO34)

I was reluctant to put him in here but we are talking about talent and success. I do think he lost to Golovkin but the fact is, any highlight reel of that fight will be on him. He is still fresh and fast.

6 - Oleksandr Usyk (15-0-KO11)

One of the stand-out amateurs that has really stood up. Watching him make the World Boxing Super Series look relatively easy was unbelievable. He's only had 15 fights but already looks top drawer.

7 - Errol Spence Jr (24-0-KO21)

You could say he hasn't had to prove himself against the best yet, but in time he looks like he will do just that. Technically he is superb. Great jab, good body shots, good feet, distance and timing.

8 - Jermall Charlo (27-0-KO21)

The Charlo twins are both full of belief and have that nasty streak, but Jermall is the one I think will go on and establish himself as a big name in boxing. He could well take over the middleweight division.

Jermall Charlo knocked out Hugo Centeno in devastating fashion to put all the top middleweights in the world on alert

9 - Naoya Inoue (16-0-KO14)

Jamie McDonnell might have been very tight at the weight, but 'The Monster' just blitzed him - and he's done that to plenty of people. Four weight divisions, three world titles, just something very special.

10 - Anthony Joshua (21-0-KO19)

We saw his heart when he got up off the canvas to beat Wladimir Klitschko but we have now seen his patience, sticking to a gameplan and controlling things behind that jab. He is still going to get better, so takes the final place from Keith Thurman, who hasn't boxed for 17 months.

Anthony Joshua says he has 10 years left at the top of heavyweight boxing as he gets ready to fight Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office

