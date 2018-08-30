Inside the Huddle podcast on Sky Sports for 2018 NFL season

The Inside the Huddle podcast comes to Sky Sports for 2018

As well as being available as a podcast, the magazine show, hosted by Neil Reynolds, will now be broadcast weekly on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

Joining Neil throughout the season will be his regular podcast co-host Jeff Reinebold, as well as the likes of the Around the NFL gang, Rob Ryan, Solomon Wilcots, Takeo Spikes, Bucky Brooks, Ross Tucker and Brian Baldinger.

On the first show ahead of the new season, Baldinger joined Neil and Jeff to react to the breaking news from the NFL of Aaron Rodgers' record-breaking new contract with the Green Bay Packers.

LISTEN TO THE SHOW HERE.

Also on this week's show, we hear from Jon Gruden ahead of his return to coaching with the Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans rookie leader Mike Vrabal.

Jeff and Neil also discuss Seattle Seahawks veteran supremo Pete Carroll, and their much-changed roster heading into 2018, as well as taking a look at Philadelphia Eagles' struggles through pre-season so far - the defending Super Bowl champions failing to score on 14 offensive drives.

Also, Jeff and Neil give their predictions for the opening week of the season.

Join us for coverage of the NFL right through the regular season and play-offs, starting with the season opening Thursday Night Football, right through to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3.

