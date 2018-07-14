England v India: Highlights from the second ODI at Lord's

Joe Root hit his 12th ODI century as England set India 323 to win the second one-day international, and the series, at Lord's.

Click play on the video at the top of the page to watch highlights from England's innings as Root reached three figures and Eoin Morgan and David Willey scored brisk half-centuries.

England opted to bat first and, as at Trent Bridge, made a quick start through Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. However, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav needed just two balls to break the stand.

After taking 6-25 in Nottingham, Kuldeep took another three wickets but England showed much more intent against him and the spinner went at nearly seven an over.

Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets but his 10 overs cost 68 runs

Morgan (53) was his third victim, hitting a full toss to deep midwicket, after putting on 103 with Root for the third wicket. That was the start of a mid-innings slump before Willey (50no from 31 balls) came in and played a vital cameo.

Root reached his hundred in the 48th over, meaning he equalled Marcus Trescothick's record of ODI centuries for England, and Willey got to his maiden international fifty in the final over before Root was run out off the last ball as the hosts closed on 322-7.

