Watch highlights as England beat India in ODI series decider

And to think, some on social media where wondering whether Joe Root was a necessity in England's one-day side!

Three days after his 12th ODI century helped the hosts level the series against India at Lord's, Root's 13th - which has seen him overtake Marcus Trescothick on England's all-time list - eased them to a 2-1 victory and an eighth bilateral series win in succession.

Watch highlights in the video above as Root (100no) - who hit the final ball of the match for four to seal his century - and skipper Eoin Morgan (88no) saw England to their target of 257 with 5.3 overs in reserve as the home side triumphed by eight wickets in the third ODI.

Joe Root completed back-to-back ODI centuries

England were chasing a below-par target after Adil Rashid and David Willey bagged three wickets apiece to limit India to 256-8 - Rashid bowling top-scorer Virat Kohli (71) with a stunning, spinning delivery.

The sides will now contest a five-match Test series, which begins at Edgbaston on August 1, before games at Lord's (August 9), Trent Bridge (August 18), The Ageas Bowl (August 30) and The Oval (September 7).

